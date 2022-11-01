Cardlytics Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX), a digital advertising platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Supplemental information is available on the Investor Relations section of Cardlytics' website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/.



“We delivered solid double-digit growth despite the serious challenges present in the economy,” said Karim Temsamani, CEO of Cardlytics. “While the economy may be uncertain, I believe there is inherent resiliency in platforms that prove return on ad spend, and I am positive that we can grow profitably. There is a large opportunity ahead of us, and we will be disciplined in Q4 and beyond as we prioritize our goals and position the company well for the next ten years.”

“Our results this quarter were in line with our expectations given our clients' concerns about the economy,” said Andy Christiansen, CFO of Cardlytics. “There is a wide range of outcomes for Q4, but our highest priority is meeting our profitability and cash flow goals for 2023. We are focused on taking the necessary steps to ensure we can control our destiny and achieve our long-term goals.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $72.7 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year, compared to $65.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Billings, a non-GAAP metric, was $110.4 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year, compared to $98.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit was $26.0 million, an increase of 6% year-over-year, compared to $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted contribution, a non-GAAP metric, was $35.1 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year, compared to $31.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $6.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, based on 33.3 million fully diluted weighted-average common shares, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(44.5) million, or $(1.35) per diluted share, based on 33.1 million fully diluted weighted-average common shares in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss was $(16.5) million, or $(0.50) per diluted share, based on 33.3 million fully diluted weighted-average common shares, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(11.0) million, or $(0.33) per diluted share, based on 33.1 million fully diluted weighted-average common shares in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was a loss of $(12.7) million compared to a loss of $(5.2) million in the third quarter of 2021.



Key Metrics

Cardlytics MAUs were 184.7 million, an increase of 8%, compared to 170.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Cardlytics ARPU was $0.36 in the third quarter of 2022 and 2021.

Bridg ARR was $22.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.



Definitions of MAUs, ARPU and ARR are included below under the caption “Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Expectations

Cardlytics anticipates billings, revenue, and adjusted contribution to be in the following ranges (in millions):

Q4 2022 Guidance Billings(1) $120.0 - $132.0 Revenue $80.0 - $90.0 Adjusted contribution(2) $38.0 - $44.0





(1) A reconciliation of billings to GAAP revenue on a forward-looking basis is presented below under the heading "Reconciliation of Forecasted GAAP Revenue to Billings." (2) A reconciliation of adjusted contribution to GAAP gross profit on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.



Earnings Teleconference Information



About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Detroit and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022, future growth and achievement of long-range goals. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," or variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control.

Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: risks related to the uncertain impacts that COVID-19 may have on our business, financial condition, results of operations; unfavorable conditions in the global economy and the industries that we serve; our quarterly operating results have fluctuated and may continue to vary from period to period; our ability to sustain our revenue growth and billings; risks related to the integration of Dosh, Bridg and Entertainment with our company; potential payments under the Merger Agreement with Bridg; risks related to our substantial dependence on our Cardlytics platform; risks related to our substantial dependence on JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (“Chase”), Bank of America, National Association ("Bank of America"), Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (“Wells Fargo”) and a limited number of other financial institution (“FI”) partners; risks related to our ability to maintain relationships with Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America; the amount and timing of budgets by marketers, which are affected by budget cycles, economic conditions and other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to offset contractual commitments to FIs; our ability to attract new partners, including FI partners, and maintain relationships with bank processors and digital banking providers; our ability to maintain relationships with marketers; our ability to maintain relationships with marketers; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions, including our ability to adapt to changes in consumer habits, negotiate fee arrangements with new and existing partners and retailers, and develop and launch new services and features; and other risks detailed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 1, 2022 and in subsequent periodic reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in our press release and related conference call or webcast in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: billings, adjusted contribution, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Partner Share and other third party costs, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share as well as certain other performance metrics, such as monthly active users (“MAUs”), average revenue per user (“ARPU”) and annualized recurring revenue ("ARR").

A “non-GAAP financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.

We have presented billings, adjusted contribution, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share as non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Billings represents the gross amount billed to customers and marketers for advertising campaigns in order to generate revenue. Cardlytics platform billings is recognized gross of both Consumer Incentives and Partner Share. Cardlytics platform GAAP revenue is recognized net of Consumer Incentives and gross of Partner Share. Bridg platform billings is the same as Bridg platform GAAP revenue. We define adjusted contribution as a measure by which revenue generated from our marketers exceeds the cost to obtain the purchase data and the digital advertising space from our partners. Adjusted contribution demonstrates how incremental marketing spend on our platforms generates incremental amounts to support our sales and marketing, research and development, general and administration and other investments. Adjusted contribution is calculated by taking our total revenue less our Partner Share and other third-party costs exclusive of deferred implementation costs, which is a non-cash cost. Adjusted contribution does not take into account all costs associated with generating revenue from advertising campaigns, including sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses and other expenses, which we do not take into consideration when making decisions on how to manage our advertising campaigns. We define adjusted EBITDA as our income (loss) before income taxes; interest expense, net; depreciation and amortization expense; stock-based compensation expense; foreign currency loss (gain); deferred implementation costs; restructuring and reduction of force, acquisition and integration (benefit) costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration and goodwill impairment. We define adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs as our Partner Share and other third-party costs excluding non-cash equity expense and amortization of deferred implementation costs. We define non-GAAP net loss as our net income (loss) before stock-based compensation expense; foreign currency loss (gain); acquisition and integration (benefit) costs; amortization of acquired intangibles; change in fair value of contingent consideration; and restructuring and reduction of force. Notably, any impacts related to minimum Partner Share commitments in connection with agreements with certain partners are not added back to net income (loss) in order to calculate adjusted EBITDA, adjusted contribution and non-GAAP net loss. We define non-GAAP net loss per share as non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted.

We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.

We define MAUs as targetable customers or accounts that have logged in and visited online or mobile applications containing offers, opened an email containing an offer, or redeemed an offer from the Cardlytics platform during a monthly period. We then calculate a monthly average of these MAUs for the periods presented. We define ARPU as the total revenue generated in the applicable period calculated in accordance with GAAP, divided by the average number of MAUs in the applicable period. We define ARR as the annualized GAAP revenue of the final month in the period presented for the Bridg platform. ARR should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, revenue prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that ARR is an indicator of the Bridg platform’s ability to generate future revenue from existing clients.



CARDLYTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except par value amounts)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 138,514 $ 233,467 Restricted cash 74 95 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 97,168 111,085 Other receivables 4,675 6,097 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,697 7,981 Total current assets 249,128 358,725 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 7,103 11,273 Right-of-use assets under operating leases, net 9,276 10,196 Intangible assets, net 113,878 125,550 Goodwill 665,813 742,516 Capitalized software development costs, net 18,377 13,131 Other long-term assets, net 2,737 2,406 Total assets $ 1,066,312 $ 1,263,797 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,768 $ 4,619 Accrued liabilities: Accrued compensation 12,940 12,136 Accrued expenses 20,556 19,620 Partner Share liability 41,051 46,595 Consumer Incentive liability 48,353 52,602 Deferred revenue 3,004 3,280 Current operating lease liabilities 6,088 6,028 Current contingent consideration 118,151 182,470 Total current liabilities 254,911 327,350 Long-term liabilities: Convertible senior notes, net 225,678 184,398 Deferred liabilities 58 173 Long-term operating lease liabilities 5,135 6,801 Long-term contingent consideration — 49,825 Other long-term liabilities 21 4,550 Total liabilities 485,803 573,097 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value—100,000 shares authorized and 33,043 and 33,534 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 1,169,213 1,212,823 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,578 486 Accumulated deficit (598,291 ) (522,618 ) Total stockholders’ equity 580,509 690,700 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,066,312 $ 1,263,797



CARDLYTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 72,706 $ 64,984 $ 216,039 $ 177,067 Costs and expenses: Partner Share and other third-party costs 37,563 34,090 112,996 93,814 Delivery costs 9,125 6,390 23,820 16,076 Sales and marketing expense 18,289 16,733 57,920 46,998 Research and development expense 13,762 11,141 39,634 26,293 General and administration expense 19,972 20,073 61,381 49,136 Acquisition and integration (benefit) costs (1,867 ) 1,714 (4,269 ) 22,926 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (46,126 ) 6,261 (114,144 ) 7,741 Goodwill impairment — — 83,149 — Depreciation and amortization expense 10,468 8,375 30,695 20,273 Total costs and expenses 61,186 104,777 291,182 283,257 Operating income (loss) 11,520 (39,793 ) (75,143 ) (106,190 ) Other expense: Interest expense, net (580 ) (3,193 ) (2,406 ) (9,316 ) Foreign currency loss (4,673 ) (1,543 ) (10,882 ) (1,224 ) Total other expense (5,253 ) (4,736 ) (13,288 ) (10,540 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 6,267 (44,529 ) (88,431 ) (116,730 ) Income tax benefit — — 1,446 — Net income (loss) 6,267 (44,529 ) (86,985 ) (116,730 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 6,267 $ (44,529 ) $ (86,985 ) $ (116,730 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.19 $ (1.35 ) $ (2.60 ) $ (3.67 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.19 $ (1.35 ) $ (2.60 ) $ (3.67 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 32,950 33,101 33,455 31,802 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 33,269 33,101 33,455 31,802



CARDLYTICS, INC.

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Delivery costs $ 920 $ 552 $ 2,416 $ 1,382 Sales and marketing 1,428 3,841 8,765 9,928 Research and development 1,968 3,170 9,419 7,132 General and administration 1,451 9,267 11,594 18,973 Total stock-based compensation $ 5,767 $ 16,830 $ 32,194 $ 37,415



CARDLYTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net Loss $ (86,985 ) $ (116,730 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Credit loss expense 949 1,440 Depreciation and amortization 30,695 20,273 Amortization of financing costs charged to interest expense 1,192 701 Accretion of debt discount and non-cash interest expense — 7,078 Amortization of right-of-use assets 4,230 3,770 Stock-based compensation expense 32,194 37,415 Goodwill impairment 83,149 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration (114,144 ) 7,741 Other non-cash expense (income), net 10,524 1,275 Deferred implementation costs — 2,343 Income tax benefit (1,446 ) — Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 15,082 (757 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (456 ) (1,296 ) Accounts payable 111 42 Other accrued expenses (5,814 ) (2,626 ) Partner Share liability (5,836 ) (2,171 ) Consumer Incentive liability (4,248 ) 3,534 Net cash used in operating activities (40,803 ) (37,968 ) Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (1,090 ) (2,145 ) Acquisition of patents (73 ) (68 ) Capitalized software development costs (9,170 ) (6,937 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,274 ) (494,131 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,607 ) (503,281 ) Financing activities Principal payments of debt (24 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock 397 486,163 Repurchase of common stock (40,000 ) — Deferred equity issuance costs — (190 ) Debt issuance costs (181 ) (200 ) Net cash received (used in) provided by financing activities (39,808 ) 485,773 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,756 ) (393 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (94,974 ) (55,869 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — Beginning of period 233,562 293,349 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — End of period 138,588 237,480



CARDLYTICS, INC.

SUMMARY OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Change Nine Months Ended

September 30, Change 2022 2021 $ %

2022 2021 $ %

Billings(1) $ 110,392 $ 98,448 $ 11,944 12 % $ 316,361 $ 260,102 $ 56,259 22 % Consumer Incentives 37,686 33,464 4,222 13 100,322 83,035 17,287 21 Revenue 72,706 64,984 7,722 12 216,039 177,067 38,972 22 Adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs(1) 37,563 33,359 4,204 13 112,996 91,471 21,525 24 Adjusted contribution(1) 35,143 31,625 3,518 11 103,043 85,596 17,447 20 Delivery costs 9,125 6,390 2,735 43 23,820 16,076 7,744 48 Deferred implementation costs — 731 (731 ) (100 ) — 2,343 (2,343 ) (100 ) Gross profit $ 26,018 $ 24,504 $ 1,514 6 % $ 79,223 $ 67,177 $ 12,046 18 % Net income (loss) $ 6,267 $ (44,529 ) $ 50,796 114 % $ (86,985 ) $ (116,730 ) $ 29,745 (25 ) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (12,708 ) $ (5,169 ) $ (7,539 ) (146 ) % $ (39,030 ) $ (14,779 ) $ (24,251 ) 164 %





(1) Billings, adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs, adjusted contribution and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are presented below under the headings "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Billings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Contribution" and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA."



CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Revenue $ 67,285 $ 5,421 $ 72,706 $ 62,075 $ 2,909 $ 64,984 Plus: Consumer Incentives 37,686 — 37,686 33,464 — 33,464 Billings $ 104,971 $ 5,421 $ 110,392 $ 95,539 $ 2,909 $ 98,448





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Revenue $ 200,538 $ 15,501 $ 216,039 $ 172,068 $ 4,999 $ 177,067 Plus: Consumer Incentives 100,322 — 100,322 83,035 — 83,035 Billings $ 300,860 $ 15,501 $ 316,361 $ 255,103 $ 4,999 $ 260,102



CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED CONTRIBUTION (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Revenue $ 67,285 $ 5,421 $ 72,706 $ 62,075 $ 2,909 $ 64,984 Minus: Partner Share and other third-party costs 37,399 164 37,563 33,929 161 34,090 Delivery costs(1) 7,623 1,502 9,125 4,777 1,613 6,390 Gross profit 22,263 3,755 26,018 23,369 1,135 24,504 Plus: Delivery costs(1) 7,623 1,502 9,125 4,777 1,613 6,390 Deferred implementation costs(2) — — — 731 — 731 Adjusted contribution $ 29,886 $ 5,257 $ 35,143 $ 28,877 $ 2,748 $ 31,625





(1) Stock-based compensation expense recognized in consolidated delivery costs totaled $0.9 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Deferred implementation costs is excluded from adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 37,399 $ 164 $ 37,563 $ 33,929 $ 161 $ 34,090 Minus: Deferred implementation costs — — — 731 — 731 Adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 37,399 $ 164 $ 37,563 $ 33,198 $ 161 $ 33,359





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Revenue $ 200,538 $ 15,501 $ 216,039 $ 172,068 $ 4,999 $ 177,067 Minus: Partner Share and other third-party costs 111,829 1,167 112,996 93,590 224 93,814 Delivery costs(1) 18,841 4,979 23,820 13,552 2,524 16,076 Gross profit 69,868 9,355 79,223 64,926 2,251 67,177 Plus: Delivery costs(1) 18,841 4,979 23,820 13,552 2,524 16,076 Deferred implementation costs(2) — — — 2,343 — 2,343 Adjusted contribution $ 88,709 $ 14,334 $ 103,043 $ 80,821 $ 4,775 $ 85,596





(1) Stock-based compensation expense recognized in consolidated delivery costs totaled and $2.4 million and $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Deferred implementation costs is excluded from adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs as follows (in thousands):





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 111,829 $ 1,167 $ 112,996 $ 93,590 $ 224 $ 93,814 Minus: Deferred implementation costs — — — 2,343 — 2,343 Adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 111,829 $ 1,167 $ 112,996 $ 91,247 $ 224 $ 91,471



CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 6,267 $ (44,529 ) $ (86,985 ) $ (116,730 ) Plus: Income tax benefit — — (1,446 ) — Interest expense - net 580 3,193 2,406 9,316 Depreciation and amortization 10,468 8,375 30,695 20,273 Stock-based compensation expense 5,767 16,830 32,194 37,415 Foreign currency loss 4,673 1,543 10,882 1,224 Deferred implementation costs — 731 — 2,343 Acquisition and integration (benefit) costs (1,867 ) 1,714 (4,269 ) 22,926 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (46,126 ) 6,261 (114,144 ) 7,741 Goodwill impairment — — 83,149 — Restructuring and reduction of force 7,530 713 8,488 713 Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,708 ) $ (5,169 ) $ (39,030 ) $ (14,779 )



CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED CONTRIBUTION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Adjusted Contribution $ 29,886 $ 5,257 $ 35,143 $ 28,877 $ 2,748 $ 31,625 Minus: Delivery costs 7,623 1,502 9,125 4,777 1,613 6,390 Sales and marketing expense 16,529 1,760 18,289 15,469 1,264 16,733 Research and development expense 11,682 2,080 13,762 10,163 978 11,141 General and administration expense 19,558 414 19,972 19,039 1,034 20,073 Stock-based compensation expense (5,302 ) (465 ) (5,767 ) (15,627 ) (1,203 ) (16,830 ) Restructuring and reduction of force (7,530 ) — (7,530 ) (713 ) — (713 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,674 ) $ (34 ) $ (12,708 ) $ (4,231 ) $ (938 ) $ (5,169 )





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Adjusted Contribution $ 88,709 $ 14,334 $ 103,043 $ 80,821 $ 4,775 $ 85,596 Minus: Delivery costs 18,841 4,979 23,820 16,076 — 16,076 Sales and marketing expense 53,345 4,575 57,920 45,257 1,741 46,998 Research and development expense 34,577 5,057 39,634 26,135 158 26,293 General and administration expense 59,999 1,382 61,381 49,136 — 49,136 Stock-based compensation expense (31,181 ) (1,013 ) (32,194 ) (37,415 ) — (37,415 ) Restructuring and reduction of force (8,488 ) — (8,488 ) (713 ) — (713 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (38,384 ) $ (646 ) $ (39,030 ) $ (17,655 ) $ 2,876 $ (14,779 )



CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS

AND NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 6,267 $ (44,529 ) $ (86,985 ) $ (116,730 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 5,767 16,830 32,194 37,415 Foreign currency loss 4,673 1,543 10,882 1,224 Acquisition and integration (benefit) costs (1,867 ) 1,714 (4,269 ) 22,926 Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,207 6,497 21,560 13,009 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (46,126 ) 6,261 (114,144 ) 7,741 Goodwill impairment — — 83,149 — Restructuring and reduction of force 7,530 713 8,488 713 Income tax benefit — — (1,446 ) — Non-GAAP net loss $ (16,549 ) $ (10,971 ) $ (50,571 ) $ (33,702 ) Weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in computing non-GAAP net loss per share: Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 33,269 33,101 33,455 31,802 Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (1.51 ) $ (1.06 )



CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Q4 2022 Guidance Revenue $80.0 - $90.0 Plus: Consumer Incentives $40.0 - $42.0 Billings $120.0 - $132.0



