Cardlytics Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX), a digital advertising platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Supplemental information is available on the Investor Relations section of Cardlytics' website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/.

“We delivered solid double-digit growth despite the serious challenges present in the economy,” said Karim Temsamani, CEO of Cardlytics. “While the economy may be uncertain, I believe there is inherent resiliency in platforms that prove return on ad spend, and I am positive that we can grow profitably. There is a large opportunity ahead of us, and we will be disciplined in Q4 and beyond as we prioritize our goals and position the company well for the next ten years.”

“Our results this quarter were in line with our expectations given our clients' concerns about the economy,” said Andy Christiansen, CFO of Cardlytics. “There is a wide range of outcomes for Q4, but our highest priority is meeting our profitability and cash flow goals for 2023. We are focused on taking the necessary steps to ensure we can control our destiny and achieve our long-term goals.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Revenue was $72.7 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year, compared to $65.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Billings, a non-GAAP metric, was $110.4 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year, compared to $98.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Gross profit was $26.0 million, an increase of 6% year-over-year, compared to $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted contribution, a non-GAAP metric, was $35.1 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year, compared to $31.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $6.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, based on 33.3 million fully diluted weighted-average common shares, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(44.5) million, or $(1.35) per diluted share, based on 33.1 million fully diluted weighted-average common shares in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $(16.5) million, or $(0.50) per diluted share, based on 33.3 million fully diluted weighted-average common shares, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(11.0) million, or $(0.33) per diluted share, based on 33.1 million fully diluted weighted-average common shares in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was a loss of $(12.7) million compared to a loss of $(5.2) million in the third quarter of 2021.

Key Metrics

  • Cardlytics MAUs were 184.7 million, an increase of 8%, compared to 170.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Cardlytics ARPU was $0.36 in the third quarter of 2022 and 2021.
  • Bridg ARR was $22.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Definitions of MAUs, ARPU and ARR are included below under the caption “Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Expectations

Cardlytics anticipates billings, revenue, and adjusted contribution to be in the following ranges (in millions):

  Q4 2022 Guidance
Billings(1) $120.0 - $132.0
Revenue $80.0 - $90.0
Adjusted contribution(2) $38.0 - $44.0


(1) A reconciliation of billings to GAAP revenue on a forward-looking basis is presented below under the heading "Reconciliation of Forecasted GAAP Revenue to Billings."
(2) A reconciliation of adjusted contribution to GAAP gross profit on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.


Earnings Teleconference Information

Cardlytics will discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results during a teleconference today, November 1, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT. A live dial-in will be available after registering at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 8:00 PM ET on November 8, 2022 on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on Cardlytics’ website.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Detroit and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022, future growth and achievement of long-range goals. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," or variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control.

Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: risks related to the uncertain impacts that COVID-19 may have on our business, financial condition, results of operations; unfavorable conditions in the global economy and the industries that we serve; our quarterly operating results have fluctuated and may continue to vary from period to period; our ability to sustain our revenue growth and billings; risks related to the integration of Dosh, Bridg and Entertainment with our company; potential payments under the Merger Agreement with Bridg; risks related to our substantial dependence on our Cardlytics platform; risks related to our substantial dependence on JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (“Chase”), Bank of America, National Association ("Bank of America"), Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (“Wells Fargo”) and a limited number of other financial institution (“FI”) partners; risks related to our ability to maintain relationships with Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America; the amount and timing of budgets by marketers, which are affected by budget cycles, economic conditions and other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to offset contractual commitments to FIs; our ability to attract new partners, including FI partners, and maintain relationships with bank processors and digital banking providers; our ability to maintain relationships with marketers; our ability to maintain relationships with marketers; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions, including our ability to adapt to changes in consumer habits, negotiate fee arrangements with new and existing partners and retailers, and develop and launch new services and features; and other risks detailed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 1, 2022 and in subsequent periodic reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. 

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in our press release and related conference call or webcast in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: billings, adjusted contribution, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Partner Share and other third party costs, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share as well as certain other performance metrics, such as monthly active users (“MAUs”), average revenue per user (“ARPU”) and annualized recurring revenue ("ARR").

A “non-GAAP financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.

We have presented billings, adjusted contribution, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share as non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Billings represents the gross amount billed to customers and marketers for advertising campaigns in order to generate revenue. Cardlytics platform billings is recognized gross of both Consumer Incentives and Partner Share. Cardlytics platform GAAP revenue is recognized net of Consumer Incentives and gross of Partner Share. Bridg platform billings is the same as Bridg platform GAAP revenue. We define adjusted contribution as a measure by which revenue generated from our marketers exceeds the cost to obtain the purchase data and the digital advertising space from our partners. Adjusted contribution demonstrates how incremental marketing spend on our platforms generates incremental amounts to support our sales and marketing, research and development, general and administration and other investments. Adjusted contribution is calculated by taking our total revenue less our Partner Share and other third-party costs exclusive of deferred implementation costs, which is a non-cash cost. Adjusted contribution does not take into account all costs associated with generating revenue from advertising campaigns, including sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses and other expenses, which we do not take into consideration when making decisions on how to manage our advertising campaigns. We define adjusted EBITDA as our income (loss) before income taxes; interest expense, net; depreciation and amortization expense; stock-based compensation expense; foreign currency loss (gain); deferred implementation costs; restructuring and reduction of force, acquisition and integration (benefit) costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration and goodwill impairment. We define adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs as our Partner Share and other third-party costs excluding non-cash equity expense and amortization of deferred implementation costs. We define non-GAAP net loss as our net income (loss) before stock-based compensation expense; foreign currency loss (gain); acquisition and integration (benefit) costs; amortization of acquired intangibles; change in fair value of contingent consideration; and restructuring and reduction of force. Notably, any impacts related to minimum Partner Share commitments in connection with agreements with certain partners are not added back to net income (loss) in order to calculate adjusted EBITDA, adjusted contribution and non-GAAP net loss. We define non-GAAP net loss per share as non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted.

We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.

We define MAUs as targetable customers or accounts that have logged in and visited online or mobile applications containing offers, opened an email containing an offer, or redeemed an offer from the Cardlytics platform during a monthly period. We then calculate a monthly average of these MAUs for the periods presented. We define ARPU as the total revenue generated in the applicable period calculated in accordance with GAAP, divided by the average number of MAUs in the applicable period. We define ARR as the annualized GAAP revenue of the final month in the period presented for the Bridg platform. ARR should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, revenue prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that ARR is an indicator of the Bridg platform’s ability to generate future revenue from existing clients.


CARDLYTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in thousands, except par value amounts)

  September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $         138,514     $         233,467  
Restricted cash           74               95  
Accounts receivable and contract assets, net           97,168               111,085  
Other receivables           4,675               6,097  
Prepaid expenses and other assets          8,697               7,981  
Total current assets           249,128               358,725  
Long-term assets:      
Property and equipment, net           7,103               11,273  
Right-of-use assets under operating leases, net           9,276               10,196  
Intangible assets, net           113,878               125,550  
Goodwill           665,813               742,516  
Capitalized software development costs, net           18,377               13,131  
Other long-term assets, net           2,737               2,406  
Total assets $         1,066,312     $         1,263,797  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $         4,768     $         4,619  
Accrued liabilities:      
Accrued compensation           12,940               12,136  
Accrued expenses           20,556               19,620  
Partner Share liability           41,051               46,595  
Consumer Incentive liability           48,353               52,602  
Deferred revenue           3,004               3,280  
Current operating lease liabilities           6,088               6,028  
Current contingent consideration           118,151               182,470  
Total current liabilities           254,911               327,350  
Long-term liabilities:      
Convertible senior notes, net           225,678               184,398  
Deferred liabilities           58               173  
Long-term operating lease liabilities           5,135               6,801  
Long-term contingent consideration           —               49,825  
Other long-term liabilities           21               4,550  
Total liabilities           485,803               573,097  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value—100,000 shares authorized and 33,043 and 33,534 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.           9               9  
Additional paid-in capital           1,169,213               1,212,823  
Accumulated other comprehensive income           9,578               486  
Accumulated deficit           (598,291 )             (522,618 )
Total stockholders’ equity           580,509               690,700  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $         1,066,312     $         1,263,797  


CARDLYTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Revenue $         72,706     $         64,984     $         216,039     $         177,067  
Costs and expenses:              
Partner Share and other third-party costs           37,563               34,090               112,996               93,814  
Delivery costs           9,125               6,390               23,820               16,076  
Sales and marketing expense           18,289               16,733               57,920               46,998  
Research and development expense           13,762               11,141               39,634               26,293  
General and administration expense           19,972               20,073               61,381               49,136  
Acquisition and integration (benefit) costs           (1,867 )             1,714               (4,269 )             22,926  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration           (46,126 )             6,261               (114,144 )             7,741  
Goodwill impairment           —               —               83,149               —  
Depreciation and amortization expense           10,468               8,375               30,695               20,273  
Total costs and expenses           61,186               104,777               291,182               283,257  
Operating income (loss)           11,520               (39,793 )             (75,143 )             (106,190 )
Other expense:              
Interest expense, net           (580 )             (3,193 )             (2,406 )             (9,316 )
Foreign currency loss           (4,673 )             (1,543 )             (10,882 )             (1,224 )
Total other expense           (5,253 )             (4,736 )             (13,288 )             (10,540 )
Income (loss) before income taxes           6,267               (44,529 )             (88,431 )             (116,730 )
Income tax benefit           —               —               1,446               —  
Net income (loss)           6,267               (44,529 )             (86,985 )             (116,730 )
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $         6,267     $         (44,529 )   $         (86,985 )   $         (116,730 )
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $         0.19     $         (1.35 )   $         (2.60 )   $         (3.67 )
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $         0.19     $         (1.35 )   $         (2.60 )   $         (3.67 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic           32,950               33,101               33,455               31,802  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted           33,269               33,101               33,455               31,802  


CARDLYTICS, INC.
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Delivery costs $         920     $         552     $         2,416     $         1,382  
Sales and marketing           1,428               3,841               8,765               9,928  
Research and development           1,968               3,170               9,419               7,132  
General and administration           1,451               9,267               11,594               18,973  
Total stock-based compensation $         5,767     $         16,830     $         32,194     $         37,415  


CARDLYTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in thousands)

  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2022       2021  
Operating activities      
Net Loss $         (86,985 )   $         (116,730 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:      
Credit loss expense           949               1,440  
Depreciation and amortization           30,695               20,273  
Amortization of financing costs charged to interest expense           1,192               701  
Accretion of debt discount and non-cash interest expense           —               7,078  
Amortization of right-of-use assets           4,230               3,770  
Stock-based compensation expense           32,194               37,415  
Goodwill impairment           83,149               —  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration           (114,144 )             7,741  
Other non-cash expense (income), net           10,524               1,275  
Deferred implementation costs           —               2,343  
Income tax benefit           (1,446 )             —  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable           15,082               (757 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets           (456 )             (1,296 )
Accounts payable           111               42  
Other accrued expenses           (5,814 )             (2,626 )
Partner Share liability           (5,836 )             (2,171 )
Consumer Incentive liability           (4,248 )             3,534  
Net cash used in operating activities           (40,803 )             (37,968 )
Investing activities      
Acquisition of property and equipment           (1,090 )             (2,145 )
Acquisition of patents           (73 )             (68 )
Capitalized software development costs           (9,170 )             (6,937 )
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired           (2,274 )             (494,131 )
Net cash used in investing activities           (12,607 )             (503,281 )
Financing activities      
Principal payments of debt           (24 )             —  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock           397               486,163  
Repurchase of common stock           (40,000 )             —  
Deferred equity issuance costs           —               (190 )
Debt issuance costs           (181 )             (200 )
Net cash received (used in) provided by financing activities           (39,808 )             485,773  
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash           (1,756 )             (393 )
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash           (94,974 )             (55,869 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — Beginning of period           233,562               293,349  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — End of period           138,588               237,480  


CARDLYTICS, INC.
SUMMARY OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Change   Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		  Change
    2022       2021     $   %
 		    2022       2021     $   %
Billings(1) $         110,392     $         98,448     $         11,944             12   %   $         316,361     $         260,102     $         56,259             22   %
Consumer Incentives           37,686               33,464               4,222             13                 100,322               83,035               17,287             21    
Revenue           72,706               64,984               7,722             12                 216,039               177,067               38,972             22    
Adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs(1)           37,563               33,359               4,204             13                 112,996               91,471               21,525             24    
Adjusted contribution(1)           35,143               31,625               3,518             11                 103,043               85,596               17,447             20    
Delivery costs           9,125               6,390               2,735             43                 23,820               16,076               7,744             48    
Deferred implementation costs           —               731               (731 )           (100 )               —               2,343               (2,343 )           (100 )  
Gross profit $         26,018     $         24,504     $         1,514             6   %   $         79,223     $         67,177     $         12,046             18   %
Net income (loss) $         6,267     $         (44,529 )   $         50,796             114   %   $         (86,985 )   $         (116,730 )   $         29,745             (25 ) %
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $         (12,708 )   $         (5,169 )   $         (7,539 )           (146 ) %   $         (39,030 )   $         (14,779 )   $         (24,251 )          164   %


(1) Billings, adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs, adjusted contribution and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are presented below under the headings "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Billings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Contribution" and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA."


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022 		  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
  Cardlytics Platform   Bridg Platform   Consolidated   Cardlytics Platform   Bridg Platform   Consolidated
Revenue $         67,285     $         5,421     $         72,706     $         62,075     $         2,909     $         64,984  
Plus:                      
Consumer Incentives           37,686               —               37,686               33,464               —               33,464  
Billings $         104,971     $         5,421     $         110,392     $         95,539     $         2,909     $         98,448  


  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
  Cardlytics Platform   Bridg Platform   Consolidated   Cardlytics Platform   Bridg Platform   Consolidated
Revenue $         200,538     $         15,501     $         216,039     $         172,068     $         4,999     $         177,067  
Plus:                      
Consumer Incentives           100,322               —               100,322               83,035               —               83,035  
Billings $         300,860     $         15,501     $         316,361     $         255,103     $         4,999     $         260,102  


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED CONTRIBUTION (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022 		  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
  Cardlytics Platform   Bridg Platform   Consolidated   Cardlytics Platform   Bridg Platform   Consolidated
Revenue $         67,285     $         5,421     $         72,706     $         62,075     $         2,909     $         64,984  
Minus:                      
Partner Share and other third-party costs           37,399               164               37,563               33,929               161               34,090  
Delivery costs(1)           7,623               1,502               9,125               4,777               1,613               6,390  
Gross profit           22,263               3,755               26,018               23,369               1,135               24,504  
Plus:                      
Delivery costs(1)           7,623               1,502               9,125               4,777               1,613               6,390  
Deferred implementation costs(2)           —               —               —               731               —               731  
Adjusted contribution $         29,886     $         5,257     $         35,143     $         28,877     $         2,748     $         31,625  


(1) Stock-based compensation expense recognized in consolidated delivery costs totaled $0.9 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2) Deferred implementation costs is excluded from adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs as follows (in thousands):


  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022 		  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
  Cardlytics Platform   Bridg Platform   Consolidated   Cardlytics Platform   Bridg Platform   Consolidated
Partner Share and other third-party costs $         37,399     $         164     $         37,563     $         33,929     $         161     $         34,090  
Minus:                      
Deferred implementation costs           —               —               —               731               —               731  
Adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs $         37,399     $         164     $         37,563     $         33,198     $         161     $         33,359  


  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
  Cardlytics Platform   Bridg Platform   Consolidated   Cardlytics Platform   Bridg Platform   Consolidated
Revenue $         200,538     $         15,501     $         216,039     $         172,068     $         4,999     $         177,067  
Minus:                      
Partner Share and other third-party costs           111,829               1,167               112,996               93,590               224               93,814  
Delivery costs(1)           18,841               4,979               23,820               13,552               2,524               16,076  
Gross profit           69,868               9,355               79,223               64,926               2,251               67,177  
Plus:                      
Delivery costs(1)           18,841               4,979               23,820               13,552               2,524               16,076  
Deferred implementation costs(2)           —               —               —               2,343               —               2,343  
Adjusted contribution $         88,709     $         14,334     $         103,043     $         80,821     $         4,775     $         85,596  


(1) Stock-based compensation expense recognized in consolidated delivery costs totaled and $2.4 million and $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2) Deferred implementation costs is excluded from adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs as follows (in thousands):


  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
  Cardlytics Platform   Bridg Platform   Consolidated   Cardlytics Platform   Bridg Platform   Consolidated
Partner Share and other third-party costs $         111,829     $         1,167     $         112,996     $         93,590     $         224     $         93,814  
Minus:                      
Deferred implementation costs           —               —               —               2,343               —               2,343  
Adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs $         111,829     $         1,167     $         112,996     $         91,247     $         224     $         91,471  


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net income (loss) $         6,267     $         (44,529 )   $         (86,985 )   $         (116,730 )
Plus:              
Income tax benefit           —               —               (1,446 )             —  
Interest expense - net           580               3,193               2,406               9,316  
Depreciation and amortization           10,468               8,375               30,695               20,273  
Stock-based compensation expense           5,767               16,830               32,194               37,415  
Foreign currency loss           4,673               1,543               10,882               1,224  
Deferred implementation costs           —               731               —               2,343  
Acquisition and integration (benefit) costs           (1,867 )             1,714               (4,269 )             22,926  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration           (46,126 )             6,261               (114,144 )             7,741  
Goodwill impairment           —               —               83,149               —  
Restructuring and reduction of force           7,530               713               8,488               713  
Adjusted EBITDA $         (12,708 )   $         (5,169 )   $         (39,030 )   $         (14,779 )


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED CONTRIBUTION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022 		  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
  Cardlytics Platform   Bridg Platform   Consolidated   Cardlytics Platform   Bridg Platform   Consolidated
Adjusted Contribution $         29,886     $         5,257     $         35,143     $         28,877     $         2,748     $         31,625  
Minus:                      
Delivery costs           7,623               1,502               9,125               4,777               1,613               6,390  
Sales and marketing expense           16,529               1,760               18,289               15,469               1,264               16,733  
Research and development expense           11,682               2,080               13,762               10,163               978               11,141  
General and administration expense           19,558               414               19,972               19,039               1,034               20,073  
Stock-based compensation expense           (5,302 )             (465 )             (5,767 )             (15,627 )             (1,203 )             (16,830 )
Restructuring and reduction of force           (7,530 )             —               (7,530 )             (713 )             —               (713 )
Adjusted EBITDA $         (12,674 )   $         (34 )   $         (12,708 )   $         (4,231 )   $         (938 )   $         (5,169 )


  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
  Cardlytics Platform   Bridg Platform   Consolidated   Cardlytics Platform   Bridg Platform   Consolidated
Adjusted Contribution $         88,709     $         14,334     $         103,043     $         80,821     $         4,775     $         85,596  
Minus:                      
Delivery costs           18,841               4,979               23,820               16,076               —               16,076  
Sales and marketing expense           53,345               4,575               57,920               45,257               1,741               46,998  
Research and development expense           34,577               5,057               39,634               26,135               158               26,293  
General and administration expense           59,999               1,382               61,381               49,136               —               49,136  
Stock-based compensation expense           (31,181 )             (1,013 )             (32,194 )             (37,415 )             —               (37,415 )
Restructuring and reduction of force           (8,488 )             —               (8,488 )             (713 )             —               (713 )
Adjusted EBITDA $         (38,384 )   $         (646 )   $         (39,030 )   $         (17,655 )   $         2,876     $         (14,779 )


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS
AND NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net income (loss) $         6,267     $         (44,529 )   $         (86,985 )   $         (116,730 )
Plus:              
Stock-based compensation expense           5,767               16,830               32,194               37,415  
Foreign currency loss           4,673               1,543               10,882               1,224  
Acquisition and integration (benefit) costs           (1,867 )             1,714               (4,269 )             22,926  
Amortization of acquired intangibles           7,207               6,497               21,560               13,009  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration           (46,126 )             6,261               (114,144 )             7,741  
Goodwill impairment           —               —               83,149               —  
Restructuring and reduction of force           7,530               713               8,488               713  
Income tax benefit           —               —               (1,446 )             —  
Non-GAAP net loss $         (16,549 )   $         (10,971 )   $         (50,571 )   $         (33,702 )
Weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in computing non-GAAP net loss per share:              
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted           33,269               33,101               33,455               31,802  
Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $         (0.50 )   $         (0.33 )   $         (1.51 )   $         (1.06 )


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in thousands)

  Q4 2022 Guidance
Revenue $80.0 - $90.0
Plus:  
Consumer Incentives $40.0 - $42.0
Billings $120.0 - $132.0


Contacts:

Public Relations:
Monica McDonald
Cardlytics, Inc.
MMcDonald@cardlytics.com

Investor Relations:
Robert Robinson
Corporate Development & IR
ir@cardlytics.com


Primary Logo

