Fresh Franchise Opportunity Comes to the US with Paint Innovators
The diversified home services company is spreading its name through a new franchise model.
I know what painting has done to change my life and my family and my legacy, so I know what it can do for others and their families”SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paint Innovators, a company specializing in multifaceted commercial and residential services, has just announced the launch of its franchise opportunity.
— Rodney Barnes, founder of Paint Innovators
Founded by Rodney Barnes in 2014 in Northwest Arkansas, Paint Innovators began developing its franchise model with FMS Franchise at the start of the year. Barnes is seeking new franchise partners nationally, specifically targeting Kansas City and Oklahoma at the outset of the sales push. Currently, Paint Innovators services communities in both Arkansas and Oklahoma.
The choice to franchise was due to consistent demand and the need for expansion. Barnes started in the painting industry selling paint and later shifted to painting when he saw a niche and need for better services. “One thing that separates me from any other painting franchise is that I had the experience in both sides. It started with me and one employee and now I run over 100 employees. It’s grown crazy fast, so I also know the business side,” Barnes stated. “I’ve worked closely with franchisees of the largest painting company in the nation and I can confidently say that my system is how they do theirs.”
Franchise partners can look forward to an in-depth support package, complete with marketing guidance and customizable collateral designs, initial and refresher training courses, a comprehensive operations manual, and an easy-to-use CRM system. Barnes points out that he and his team will be there for support and motivation. “One quote I live by is this: ‘I don’t want to be the best, I want to be the preferred.’ That is what I live by, it’s what I want my employees to live by, and what I want my franchisees to live by,” said Barnes. “Customer service is paramount. If my employees mess up and it costs me 10K to fix it, then that is what I am going to do. That’s a big part of our success and that is what I want to teach other franchisees.”
Paint Innovators does more than just paint services. Franchisees are gaining a diversified suite of offerings that includes commercial and residential painting, drywall repair, wallpaper removal, cabinet staining, deck coating, epoxy flooring, and concrete staining. The best franchise partners will have the skill set to perform the services at Paint Innovators and a general understanding of business operations.
“Paint Innovators is franchising because it's a great way to gain market share really quickly, but that’s not the only reason. I know what painting has done to change my life and my family and my legacy, so I know what it can do for others and their families,” stated Barnes.
To learn more about the Paint Innovators franchise opportunity, stop their franchise website at www.paintinnovators.com.
About Paint Innovators
Paint Innovators is an Arkansas-based business that provides professional commercial and residential painting and contractor solutions. To learn more about Paint Innovators, visit www.paintinnovators.com. For more information on how to own your own paint franchise, visit www.paintinnovatorsfranchise.com.
Rodney Barnes
Paint Innovators
+1 479-935-7041
