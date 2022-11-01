Submit Release
Devon Energy Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2022. The company’s earnings release, supplemental financial tables, updated guidance and related earnings presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Devon’s website, www.devonenergy.com.

The company’s third-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com

Investor Contacts Media Contact
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735 Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732 
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496  

 


