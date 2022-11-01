Submit Release
Denny’s Corporation Reports Results For Third Quarter 2022

/EIN News/ -- SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's") today reported results for its third quarter ended September 28, 2022 and provided a business update on the Company’s operations.

Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We were pleased with our solid performance as our long-standing commitment to everyday value resonated in this complex and challenging environment. The positive consumer response to our Summer Slamcation and recently launched All Day Diner Deals value menus drove incremental traffic at Denny's in the quarter and induced new customer trial."

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Acquired Keke's on July 20, 2022 for $82.5 million.
  • Total operating revenue grew 13.2% to $117.5 million compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Denny's domestic system-wide same-store sales** grew 1.5% compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2021, including a 1.1% increase at domestic franchised restaurants and a 7.1% increase at company restaurants.
  • Opened eight franchised restaurants, including one international location and one Keke's location.
  • Completed 19 remodels, including 16 franchised restaurants.
  • Operating income was $15.8 million compared to $17.7 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Franchise Operating Margin* was $30.7 million, or 47.0% of franchise and license revenue, and Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $3.8 million, or 7.2% of company restaurant sales.
  • Net income was $17.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Net Income Per Share* were $7.1 million and $0.12, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $19.2 million, which included $1.6 million in legal settlement expense.
  • Cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities was $15.3 million, ($77.3) million, and $64.9 million, respectively.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow* was $8.7 million.
  • Repurchased $7.9 million of common stock.

Third Quarter Results

Total operating revenue increased 13.2% to $117.5 million compared to $103.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Franchise and license revenue was $65.2 million compared to $57.3 million in the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily driven by $5.6 million related to the kitchen modernization rollout and $1.1 million of Keke's franchise revenue in the current quarter.

Company restaurant sales were $52.2 million compared to $46.5 million in the prior year quarter. This increase is comprised of benefits from Denny's price increases and changes in product mix compared to the prior year quarter and $2.7 million of Keke's company restaurant sales in the current quarter.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $30.7 million, or 47.0% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $29.9 million, or 52.1%, in the prior year quarter. The margin rate was impacted by approximately 440 basis points as kitchen modernization equipment is sold to franchisees at cost.

Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $3.8 million, or 7.2% of company restaurant sales, compared to $7.9 million, or 17.0%, in the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily due to commodity and labor inflation and $1.6 million in legal settlement expense, partially offset by the improvement in sales performance at company restaurants.

The provision for income taxes was $5.5 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 24.3%. Approximately $1.5 million in cash taxes were paid during the quarter.

Net income was $17.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $12.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Income* per share was $0.12 compared to $0.16 in the prior year quarter.

The Company ended the quarter with $278.2 million of total debt outstanding, including $266.5 million of borrowings under its credit facility.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* and Capital Allocation

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* in the quarter was $8.7 million after investing $5.1 million in cash capital expenditures, including the remodel of three company restaurants, facilities maintenance, and the acquisition of a Denny's franchise restaurant.

During the quarter, the Company allocated $7.9 million to share repurchases resulting in approximately $160 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.

Business Outlook

The following expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter ending December 28, 2022 reflect management's expectations that the current consumer and economic environment will not change materially.

  • Denny's domestic system-wide same-store sales** between 1% and 3%.
  • Consolidated total general and administrative expenses between $17 million and $18 million, including approximately $2 million related to share-based compensation expense.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* between $21 million and $23 million.

* Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the following tables. The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP estimates set forth above to their most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates, including gains, losses and other charges, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimates are not provided.

** Same-store sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-store sales and domestic system-wide same-store sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will provide further commentary on the results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2022 on its quarterly investor conference call today, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Company's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny's Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of September 28, 2022, the Company consisted of 1,666 restaurants, 1,592 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 74 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. Keke’s was acquired on July 20, 2022. As of September 28, 2022, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,613 global restaurants, 1,547 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 66 of which were company operated. At September 28, 2022, the Keke's brand consisted of 53 restaurants, 45 of which were franchised restaurants and 8 of which were company operated.

For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit investor.dennys.com.

 

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company urges caution in considering its current trends and any outlook on earnings disclosed in this press release. In addition, certain matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known, are intended to speak only as of the date such statements are made and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual performance of Denny’s Corporation, its subsidiaries, and underlying restaurants to be materially different from the performance indicated or implied by such statements. Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “hope”, "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from the performance indicated by these forward-looking statements include, among others: the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and related containment measures, including the potential for further operational disruption from government mandates affecting restaurants; economic, public health and political conditions that impact consumer confidence and spending, including COVID-19; commodity and labor inflation; the ability to effectively staff restaurants; the Company's ability to maintain adequate levels of liquidity for its cash needs, including debt obligations, payment of dividends, planned share repurchases and capital expenditures as well as the ability of its customers, suppliers, franchisees and lenders to access sources of liquidity to provide for their own cash needs; competitive pressures from within the restaurant industry; the Company's ability to integrate and derive the expected benefits from our acquisition of Keke's Breakfast Cafe; the level of success of the Company’s operating initiatives and advertising and promotional efforts; adverse publicity; health concerns arising from food-related pandemics, outbreaks of flu viruses or other diseases; changes in business strategy or development plans; terms and availability of capital; regional weather conditions; overall changes in the general economy (including with regard to energy costs), particularly at the retail level; political environment and geopolitical events (including acts of war and terrorism); and other factors from time to time set forth in the Company’s SEC reports and other filings, including but not limited to the discussion in Management’s Discussion and Analysis and the risks identified in Item 1A. Risk Factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2021 (and in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K).

DENNY’S CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
             
($ in thousands) 9/28/22   12/29/21
Assets      
  Current assets      
    Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,346     $ 30,624  
    Investments   1,763       2,551  
    Receivables, net   24,513       19,621  
    Inventories   9,018       5,060  
    Assets held for sale   1,061        
    Prepaid and other current assets   9,709       11,393  
      Total current assets   50,410       69,249  
  Property, net   95,547       91,176  
  Finance lease right-of-use assets, net   6,879       7,709  
  Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   130,650       128,727  
  Goodwill   72,740       36,884  
  Intangible assets, net   95,465       50,226  
  Deferred financing costs, net   2,496       2,971  
  Deferred income taxes, net         11,502  
  Other noncurrent assets   43,481       37,083  
      Total assets $ 497,668     $ 435,527  
             
Liabilities      
  Current liabilities      
    Current finance lease liabilities $ 1,833     $ 1,952  
    Current operating lease liabilities   15,831       15,829  
    Accounts payable   12,248       15,595  
    Other current liabilities   62,768       64,146  
      Total current liabilities   92,680       97,522  
  Long-term liabilities      
    Long-term debt   266,500       170,000  
    Noncurrent finance lease liabilities   9,884       10,744  
    Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   127,620       126,296  
    Liability for insurance claims, less current portion   7,514       8,438  
    Deferred income taxes, net   7,890        
    Other noncurrent liabilities   30,210       87,792  
      Total long-term liabilities   449,618       403,270  
      Total liabilities   542,298       500,792  
             
Shareholders' deficit      
    Common stock   650       642  
    Paid-in capital   140,234       135,596  
    Deficit   (54,500 )     (116,441 )
    Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net   (43,303 )     (54,470 )
    Treasury stock   (87,711 )     (30,592 )
      Total shareholders' deficit   (44,630 )     (65,265 )
      Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 497,668     $ 435,527  
             
Debt Balances
  Credit facility revolver due 2026 $ 266,500     $ 170,000  
  Finance lease liabilities   11,717       12,696  
    Total debt $ 278,217     $ 182,696  


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
           
      Quarter Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 9/28/22   9/29/21
Revenue:      
  Company restaurant sales $ 52,211     $ 46,470  
  Franchise and license revenue   65,245       57,324  
    Total operating revenue   117,456       103,794  
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization   48,451       38,569  
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization   34,579       27,469  
General and administrative expenses   16,607       16,497  
Depreciation and amortization   3,914       3,822  
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net   (1,897 )     (215 )
    Total operating costs and expenses, net   101,654       86,142  
Operating income   15,802       17,652  
Interest expense, net   3,691       3,671  
Other nonoperating income, net   (10,461 )     (2,368 )
Income before income taxes   22,572       16,349  
Provision for income taxes   5,489       4,084  
Net income $ 17,083     $ 12,265  
           
Net income per share - basic $ 0.29     $ 0.19  
Net income per share - diluted $ 0.29     $ 0.19  
           
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   59,020       65,447  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   59,040       65,829  
           
Comprehensive income $ 20,061     $ 13,089  
       
General and Administrative Expenses  
  Corporate administrative expenses $ 13,758     $ 11,157  
  Share-based compensation   1,947       3,352  
  Incentive compensation   1,187       1,893  
  Deferred compensation valuation adjustments   (285 )     95  
    Total general and administrative expenses $ 16,607     $ 16,497  


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
           
      Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 9/28/22   9/29/21
Revenue:      
  Company restaurant sales $ 145,354     $ 127,611  
  Franchise and license revenue   190,226       162,924  
    Total operating revenue   335,580       290,535  
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization   131,904       106,546  
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization   100,513       79,962  
General and administrative expenses   50,188       50,992  
Depreciation and amortization   11,052       11,380  
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net   (1,051 )     204  
    Total operating costs and expenses, net   292,606       249,084  
Operating income   42,974       41,451  
Interest expense, net   9,529       12,014  
Other nonoperating income, net   (49,871 )     (16,165 )
Income before income taxes   83,316       45,602  
Provision for income taxes   21,375       10,984  
Net income $ 61,941     $ 34,618  
           
Net income per share - basic $ 1.01     $ 0.53  
Net income per share - diluted $ 1.00     $ 0.53  
           
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   61,558       65,413  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   61,686       65,814  
           
Comprehensive income $ 73,108     $ 38,767  
       
General and Administrative Expenses  
  Corporate administrative expenses $ 38,303     $ 32,374  
  Share-based compensation   9,467       10,212  
  Incentive compensation   4,945       7,011  
  Deferred compensation valuation adjustments   (2,527 )     1,395  
    Total general and administrative expenses $ 50,188     $ 50,992  


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of operating performance and liquidity on a period-to-period basis. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in the calculation of financial covenant ratios in accordance with the Company’s credit facility. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is also used as a non-GAAP liquidity measure by Management to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s operating results, financial condition or cash flows. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, net income per share, net cash provided by operating activities, or other financial performance and liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

  Quarter Ended   Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands) 9/28/22   9/29/21   9/28/22   9/29/21
Net income $ 17,083     $ 12,265     $ 61,941     $ 34,618  
Provision for income taxes   5,489       4,084       21,375       10,984  
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net   (1,897 )     (215 )     (1,051 )     204  
Other nonoperating income, net   (10,461 )     (2,368 )     (49,871 )     (16,165 )
Share-based compensation expense   1,947       3,352       9,467       10,212  
Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments   (285 )     95       (2,527 )     1,395  
Interest expense, net   3,691       3,671       9,529       12,014  
Depreciation and amortization   3,914       3,822       11,052       11,380  
Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs   (284 )     (274 )     (665 )     (1,548 )
Cash payments for share-based compensation               (5,147 )     (1,565 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,197     $ 24,432     $ 54,103     $ 61,529  


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Continued
(Unaudited)
      Quarter Ended   Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands) 9/28/22   9/29/21   9/28/22   9/29/21
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,341     $ 19,858     $ 24,950     $ 63,229  
Capital expenditures   (4,375 )     (2,213 )     (10,146 )     (5,321 )
Acquisition of restaurant(1)   (750 )           (750 )      
Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs   (284 )     (274 )     (665 )     (1,548 )
Cash payments for share-based compensation               (5,147 )     (1,565 )
Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments   (285 )     95       (2,527 )     1,395  
Other nonoperating income, net   (10,461 )     (2,368 )     (49,871 )     (16,165 )
Gains (losses) on investments   (66 )     14       (289 )     11  
Gains (losses) on early termination of debt and leases   53       (20 )     29       52  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   (158 )     (258 )     (475 )     (946 )
Gains and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net   10,754       2,265       52,678       14,771  
Interest expense, net   3,691       3,671       9,529       12,014  
Cash interest expense, net(2)   (3,823 )     (4,195 )     (10,998 )     (13,236 )
Deferred income tax expense   (4,903 )     (1,502 )     (15,669 )     (3,713 )
Provision for income taxes   5,489       4,084       21,375       10,984  
Income taxes paid, net   (1,517 )     (3,696 )     (6,161 )     (5,638 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and dispositions              
Receivables   1,369       (3,425 )     4,788       (4,182 )
Inventories   (3,282 )     (49 )     3,866       49  
Other current assets   1,880       2,381       (1,683 )     (4,296 )
Other noncurrent assets   2,936       (296 )     (3,189 )     1,021  
Operating lease assets and liabilities   94       329       560       1,150  
Accounts payable   1,574       (740 )     3,115       (6,360 )
Accrued payroll   (2,336 )     530       3,385       (1,462 )
Accrued taxes   (2,264 )     (819 )     (1,926 )     (1,253 )
Other accrued liabilities   (2,979 )     (1,241 )     2,024       (5,890 )
Other noncurrent liabilities   3,034       2,197       9,245       4,233  
Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 8,732     $ 14,328     $ 26,048     $ 37,334  


(1 ) For quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 28, 2022, amounts include cash paid for the acquisition of a Denny's franchise restaurant and exclude capital paid for the acquisition of Keke's.
(2 ) Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.3 million and $2.0 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 28, 2022, respectively. Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.8 million and $2.3 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 29, 2021, respectively.


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Continued
(Unaudited)
      Quarter Ended   Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 9/28/22   9/29/21   9/28/22   9/29/21
Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,197     $ 24,432     $ 54,103     $ 61,529  
Cash interest expense, net(1)   (3,823 )     (4,195 )     (10,998 )     (13,236 )
Cash paid for income taxes, net   (1,517 )     (3,696 )     (6,161 )     (5,638 )
Cash paid for capital expenditures(2)   (5,125 )     (2,213 )     (10,896 )     (5,321 )
Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 8,732     $ 14,328     $ 26,048     $ 37,334  
               
Net income $ 17,083     $ 12,265     $ 61,941     $ 34,618  
Gains and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net   (10,754 )     (2,265 )     (52,678 )     (14,771 )
Gains on sales of assets and other, net   (3,066 )     (93 )     (3,311 )     (1,100 )
Impairment charges   697             963        
Tax effect(3)   3,163       636       14,142       3,825  
Adjusted Net Income $ 7,123     $ 10,543     $ 21,057     $ 22,572  
               
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   59,040       65,829       61,686       65,814  
               
Net Income Per Share - Diluted $ 0.29     $ 0.19     $ 1.00     $ 0.53  
Adjustments Per Share $ (0.17 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.66 )   $ (0.19 )
Adjusted Net Income Per Share $ 0.12     $ 0.16     $ 0.34     $ 0.34  


(1 ) Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.3 million and $2.0 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 28, 2022, respectively. Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.8 million and $2.3 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 29, 2021, respectively.
(2 ) For quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 28, 2022, amounts include cash paid for capital expenditures and the acquisition of a Denny's franchise restaurant, and exclude capital paid for the acquisition of Keke's.
(3 ) Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 28, 2022 reflect an effective tax rates of 24.1% and 25.7%, respectively. Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 29, 2021 reflect an effective tax rate of 27.0% and 24.1%, respectively.


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. The Company uses Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and these three non-GAAP measures are used to evaluate operating effectiveness.

The Company defines Restaurant-level Operating Margin as operating income excluding the following three items: general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. Restaurant-level Operating Margin is presented as a percent of total operating revenue. The Company excludes general and administrative expenses, which include primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of company and franchised restaurants and other activities at their corporate office. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to company restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlays for the restaurants. The Company excludes special items, included within operating (gains), losses and other charges, net, to provide investors with a clearer perspective of its ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.

Restaurant-level Operating Margin is the total of Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin. The Company defines Company Restaurant Operating Margin as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and presents it as a percent of company restaurant sales. The Company defines Franchise Operating Margin as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise and other fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and presents it as a percent of franchise and license revenue.

These non-GAAP financial measures provide a meaningful comparison between periods and enable investors to focus on the performance of restaurant-level operations by excluding revenues and costs unrelated to food and beverage sales in addition to corporate general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin do not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the aforementioned excluded items and are not indicative of the overall results for the Company.

  Quarter Ended   Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands) 9/28/22   9/29/21   9/28/22   9/29/21
Operating income $ 15,802     $ 17,652     $ 42,974     $ 41,451
General and administrative expenses   16,607       16,497       50,188       50,992
Depreciation and amortization   3,914       3,822       11,052       11,380
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net   (1,897 )     (215 )     (1,051 )     204
Restaurant-level Operating Margin $ 34,426     $ 37,756     $ 103,163     $ 104,027
               
Restaurant-level Operating Margin consists of:              
Company Restaurant Operating Margin(1) $ 3,760     $ 7,901     $ 13,450     $ 21,065
Franchise Operating Margin(2)   30,666       29,855       89,713       82,962
Restaurant-level Operating Margin $ 34,426     $ 37,756     $ 103,163     $ 104,027


(1 ) Company Restaurant Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization; less franchise and license revenue.
(2 ) Franchise Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization; less company restaurant sales.


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Operating Margins
(Unaudited)
             
        Quarter Ended
($ in thousands) 9/28/22   9/29/21
Company restaurant operations: (1)          
  Company restaurant sales $ 52,211   100.0 %   $ 46,470   100.0 %
  Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization:          
    Product costs   14,462   27.7 %     11,430   24.6 %
    Payroll and benefits   20,176   38.6 %     17,404   37.5 %
    Occupancy   4,294   8.2 %     3,013   6.5 %
    Other operating costs:          
      Utilities   1,984   3.8 %     1,660   3.6 %
      Repairs and maintenance   1,089   2.1 %     722   1.6 %
      Marketing   1,340   2.6 %     1,239   2.7 %
      Legal settlements   1,567   3.0 %     237   0.5 %
      Other direct costs   3,539   6.8 %     2,864   6.2 %
  Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 48,451   92.8 %   $ 38,569   83.0 %
  Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)(2) $ 3,760   7.2 %   $ 7,901   17.0 %
                 
Franchise operations:(3)          
  Franchise and license revenue:          
  Royalties $ 28,992   44.4 %   $ 27,336   47.7 %
  Advertising revenue   18,950   29.0 %     18,215   31.8 %
  Initial and other fees   7,749   11.9 %     1,442   2.5 %
  Occupancy revenue   9,554   14.6 %     10,331   18.0 %
  Total franchise and license revenue $ 65,245   100.0 %   $ 57,324   100.0 %
                 
  Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:          
  Advertising costs $ 18,950   29.0 %   $ 18,216   31.8 %
  Occupancy costs   5,910   9.1 %     6,445   11.2 %
  Other direct costs   9,719   14.9 %     2,808   4.9 %
  Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 34,579   53.0 %   $ 27,469   47.9 %
  Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)(2) $ 30,666   47.0 %   $ 29,855   52.1 %
                 
Total operating revenue(4) $ 117,456   100.0 %   $ 103,794   100.0 %
Total costs of operating revenue(4)   83,030   70.7 %     66,038   63.6 %
Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP)(4)(2) $ 34,426   29.3 %   $ 37,756   36.4 %
                 
Other operating expenses:(4)(2)          
  General and administrative expenses $ 16,607   14.1 %   $ 16,497   15.9 %
  Depreciation and amortization   3,914   3.3 %     3,822   3.7 %
  Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net   (1,897 ) (1.6)%     (215 ) (0.2)%
  Total other operating expenses $ 18,624   15.9 %   $ 20,104   19.4 %
                 
Operating income(4) $ 15,802   13.5 %   $ 17,652   17.0 %
                 
(1)   As a percentage of company restaurant sales.
(2)   Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margins should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(3)   As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.
(4)   As a percentage of total operating revenue.


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Operating Margins
(Unaudited)
             
        Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands) 9/28/22   9/29/21
Company restaurant operations: (1)          
  Company restaurant sales $ 145,354   100.0 %   $ 127,611 100.0 %
  Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization:          
    Product costs   38,874   26.7 %     31,149 24.4 %
    Payroll and benefits   55,598   38.3 %     47,339 37.1 %
    Occupancy   11,316   7.8 %     8,707 6.8 %
    Other operating costs:          
      Utilities   5,211   3.6 %     4,275 3.4 %
      Repairs and maintenance   2,803   1.9 %     1,890 1.5 %
      Marketing   3,877   2.7 %     3,571 2.8 %
      Legal settlements   4,223   2.9 %     1,144 0.9 %
      Other direct costs   10,002   6.9 %     8,471 6.6 %
  Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 131,904   90.7 %   $ 106,546 83.5 %
  Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)(2) $ 13,450   9.3 %   $ 21,065 16.5 %
                 
Franchise operations:(3)          
  Franchise and license revenue:          
  Royalties $ 84,276   44.3 %   $ 75,297 46.2 %
  Advertising revenue   56,642   29.8 %     50,926 31.3 %
  Initial and other fees   20,035   10.5 %     5,346 3.3 %
  Occupancy revenue   29,273   15.4 %     31,355 19.2 %
  Total franchise and license revenue $ 190,226   100.0 %   $ 162,924 100.0 %
                 
  Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:          
  Advertising costs $ 56,642   29.8 %   $ 50,927 31.3 %
  Occupancy costs   18,351   9.6 %     19,863 12.2 %
  Other direct costs   25,520   13.4 %     9,172 5.6 %
  Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 100,513   52.8 %   $ 79,962 49.1 %
  Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)(2) $ 89,713   47.2 %   $ 82,962 50.9 %
                 
Total operating revenue(4) $ 335,580   100.0 %   $ 290,535 100.0 %
Total costs of operating revenue(4)   232,417   69.3 %     186,508 64.2 %
Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP)(4)(2) $ 103,163   30.7 %   $ 104,027 35.8 %
                 
Other operating expenses:(4)(2)          
  General and administrative expenses $ 50,188   15.0 %   $ 50,992 17.6 %
  Depreciation and amortization   11,052   3.3 %     11,380 3.9 %
  Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net   (1,051 ) (0.3)%     204 0.1 %
  Total other operating expenses $ 60,189   17.9 %   $ 62,576 21.5 %
                 
Operating income(4) $ 42,974   12.8 %   $ 41,451 14.3 %
                 
(1)   As a percentage of company restaurant sales.
(2)   Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(3)   As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.
(4)   As a percentage of total operating revenue.


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Statistical Data
(Unaudited)
                                   
      Denny's   Keke's (2)
Changes in Same-Store Sales (1) vs. Prior Year Quarter Ended   Three Quarters Ended   Quarter Ended   Three Quarters Ended
(Increase (decrease)) 9/28/22   9/29/21   9/28/22   9/29/21   9/28/22   9/29/21   9/28/22   9/29/21
  Company Restaurants   7.1 %     67.7 %     12.1 %     54.1 %   N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A
  Domestic Franchise Restaurants   1.1 %     48.9 %     7.6 %     37.2 %   N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A
  Domestic System-wide Restaurants   1.5 %     50.2 %     7.9 %     38.3 %   N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A
                                   
      Denny's   Keke's (2)
Average Unit Sales Quarter Ended   Three Quarters Ended   Quarter Ended   Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands) 9/28/22   9/29/21   9/28/22   9/29/21   9/28/22   9/29/21   9/28/22   9/29/21
  Company Restaurants $ 766     $ 717     $ 2,209     $ 1,974     $ 334   N/A   $ 334   N/A
  Franchised Restaurants $ 435     $ 424     $ 1,281     $ 1,166     $ 349   N/A   $ 349   N/A
                                   
(1) Same-store sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-store sales and domestic system-wide same-store sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
  Keke's comparable same-store sales will not be reported for the first year following the acquisition.
(2) Effective July 20, 2022, the Company acquired Keke's, as such the data represents post-acquisition results.


      Denny's   Keke's
          Franchised           Franchised    
Restaurant Unit Activity Company   & Licensed   Total   Company   & Licensed   Total
Ending Units June 29, 2022 65     1,566     1,631        
  Units Opened     7     7       1   1
  Units Acquired (3)             8   44   52
  Units Reacquired 1     (1 )          
  Units Closed     (25 )   (25 )      
    Net Change 1     (19 )   (18 )   8   45   53
Ending Units September 28, 2022 66     1,547     1,613     8   45   53
                           
Equivalent Units                      
  Third Quarter 2022 65     1,560     1,625     6   34   40
  Third Quarter 2021 65     1,578     1,643        
    Net Change     (18 )   (18 )   6   34   40
                           
      Denny's   Keke's
          Franchised           Franchised    
Restaurant Unit Activity Company   & Licensed   Total   Company   & Licensed   Total
Ending Units December 29, 2021 65     1,575     1,640        
  Units Opened     16     16       1   1
  Units Acquired (3)             8   44   52
  Units Reacquired 1     (1 )          
  Units Closed     (43 )   (43 )      
    Net Change 1     (28 )   (27 )   8   45   53
Ending Units September 28, 2022 66     1,547     1,613     8   45   53
                           
Equivalent Units                      
  Year-to-Date 2022 64     1,566     1,630     2   11   13
  Year-to-Date 2021 65     1,581     1,646        
    Net Change (1 )   (15 )   (16 )   2   11   13
   
(3)   Effective July 20, 2022, the Company acquired Keke's, consisting of 8 company operated restaurants and 44 franchised restaurants. 


Investor Contact:
Curt Nichols
877-784-7167

Media Contact:
Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners
646-428-0629

Primary Logo

