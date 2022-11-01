Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,661 in the last 365 days.

ECN Capital Schedules Q3-2022 Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 after markets close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:30 PM (ET) on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast https://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp2022q3.html
Toll-free dial in


 North America 1-800-319-4610
International 1-416-915-3239
Presentation slides http://ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations

A telephone replay of the conference call may also be accessed until December 9, 2022 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 and entering the passcode 9576#.

About ECN Capital Corp.

ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds (collectively our “Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically secured loan portfolios in the manufactured housing and marine and RV businesses. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits or other liabilities. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Triad Financial Services, Source One Financial Services and Intercoastal Finance Group.

Contact

John Wimsatt
561-389-2334
jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

ECN Capital Schedules Q3-2022 Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.