ECN Capital Schedules Q3-2022 Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 after markets close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.



The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:30 PM (ET) on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast https://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp2022q3.html Toll-free dial in





North America 1-800-319-4610

International 1-416-915-3239

Presentation slides http://ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations

A telephone replay of the conference call may also be accessed until December 9, 2022 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 and entering the passcode 9576#.

