Freshworks Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third quarter revenue grew 33% year-over-year, 37% adjusting for constant currency

Raises guidance for full year 2022 non-GAAP operating loss

SAN MATEO, Calif. , Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“We delivered a strong quarter of results with revenue up 37% on a constant currency basis and significantly improved our operating efficiency,“ said Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and founder of Freshworks. “In Q3, we continued to deliver on our promise of modern, powerful, easy to use software for everyone with new updates to our product suite.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary Results

Revenue: Total revenue was $128.8 million, representing growth of 33% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and 37% adjusting for constant currency.

GAAP (Loss) from Operations: GAAP (loss) from operations was $(58.3) million, compared to $(140.3) million in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP (Loss) from Operations: Non-GAAP (loss) from operations was $(3.1) million, compared to $(1.5) million in the third quarter of 2021.



GAAP Net (Loss) Per Share: GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) per share was $(0.20) based on 286.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $(24.72) based on 95.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Per Share: Non-GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) per share was $(0.01) based on 286.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.04) based on 95.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2021.

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities: Net cash (used in) operating activities was $(4.2) million, compared to net cash (used in) operating activities of $(2.0) million in the third quarter of 2021.

Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow was $(7.2) million, compared to $(4.2) million in the third quarter of 2021.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2022.



A description of non-GAAP financial measures is contained in the section titled "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is contained in the tables below.

Third Quarter Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR was 16,713, an increase of 19% year-over-year and 23% adjusting for constant currency.

Net dollar retention rate was 107% and 113% adjusting for constant currency, compared to 111% in the second quarter of 2022 and 117% in the third quarter of 2021.

Welcomed new customers to the Freshworks community including: Altasciences, Clark College, Dwyer Instruments LLC, Dynata, HelloFresh, Media.Monks, Plume, Viessmann, and more.

Appointed Dennis Woodside as President and member of our Board of Directors.

Announced Freshservice for Business Teams to extend IT service management solutions to non-IT departments.

Enhanced Freshchat with AI-powered suggestion functionality to help agents improve response time.

Added real time lead scoring by embedding artificial intelligence within Freshsales and Freshmarketer.

Held our first Global Developer Summit for customers building on the Freshworks Neo Platform.

Financial Outlook

We are providing estimates for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 based on current market conditions and expectations. The revenue growth rates are only adjusted for constant currency to provide better visibility into the underlying business trends. We emphasize that these estimates are subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

For the fourth quarter and full year 2022, we currently expect the following results:

($ in millions, except per share data) Fourth Quarter 2022 Full Year 2022 Revenue(1) $129.2 - $131.2 $494.0 - $496.0 Year-over-year growth 22% - 24% 33% - 34% Adjusting for constant currency(2) 27% - 28% 36% - 37% Non-GAAP loss from operations(1) ($10.5) - ($8.5) ($30.0) - ($28.0) Non-GAAP net loss per share(3) ($0.05) - ($0.03) ($0.13) - ($0.11)

(1) Revenue and non-GAAP loss from operations are based on exchange rates as of October 28, 2022 for currencies other than USD.

(2) Revenue growth rates adjusted for constant currency are based on average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period for currencies other than USD. See the section entitled “Explanation of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table entitled “Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Measures to non‑GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non‑GAAP measures.

(3) Non-GAAP net loss per share was estimated assuming 288.5 million and 284.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

We have not reconciled our estimates for non-GAAP loss from operations to GAAP loss from operations or non-GAAP net loss per share to GAAP net loss per share due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses that may be incurred in the future. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort. We have provided a reconciliation of other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our third quarter 2022 non-GAAP results included in this press release.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures, including revenue and revenue growth rates adjusted for constant currency, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We adjust revenue and related growth rates for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing business performance excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period results for currencies other than USD are converted into USD at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period (for Q3 2021, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.18 EUR and 1 USD to 1.38 GBP), rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period (for Q3 2022, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.01 EUR and 1 USD to 1.18 GBP).

We use these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our operating results. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as they generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures, including the related income tax effect of these adjustments:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is not comparable across companies given the variety of valuation methodologies and assumptions.

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions. We exclude the amount of employer payroll taxes on equity awards from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because they are dependent on our stock price at the time of vesting or exercise and other factors that are beyond our control and do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.

Amortization of acquired intangibles. We exclude amortization of acquired intangibles, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Our expenses for amortization of acquired intangibles are inconsistent in amount and frequency because they are significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions, and the allocation of purchase price. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.

Gain on sale of non-marketable equity investments. We exclude gains on sale of non-marketable equity investments from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they are unrelated to our ongoing operating performance and are not expected to recur in our continuing operating results.



We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. We believe that free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity as it measures our ability to generate cash from our core operations after purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow is a measure to determine, among other things, cash available for strategic initiatives, including further investments in our business and potential acquisitions of businesses.

Operating Metrics

Number of Customers Contributing More Than $5,000 in ARR. We define ARR as the sum total of the revenue we would contractually expect to recognize over the next 12 months from all customers at a point in time, assuming no increases, reductions or cancellations in their subscriptions. We define our total customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR as of a particular date as the number of business entities or individuals, represented by a unique domain or a unique email address, with one or more paid subscriptions to one or more of our products that contributed more than $5,000 in ARR.

Net Dollar Retention Rate. To calculate net dollar retention rate as of a given date, we first determine Entering ARR, which is ARR from the population of our customers as of 12 months prior to the end of the reporting period. We then calculate the Ending ARR from the same set of customers as of the end of the reporting period. We then divide the Ending ARR by the Entering ARR to arrive at our net dollar retention rate. Ending ARR includes upsells, cross-sells, and renewals during the measurement period and is net of any contraction or attrition over this period.

We also adjust the above operating metrics and related growth rates for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing our business performance excluding the effects of foreign currency rates fluctuations. To present this information, the Ending ARR of the current period in currencies other than USD is converted into USD at the exchange rates in effect at the end of the comparison period (for Q3 2021, the period end exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.16 EUR and 1 USD to 1.35 GBP), rather than the actual exchange rates in effect at the end of the current period (for Q3 2022, the period end exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 0.98 EUR and 1 USD to 1.12 GBP).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, our GAAP and non-GAAP estimates for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, our financial outlook, the value of our products to customers, our ability to drive long-term growth, and the usefulness of the measures by which we evaluate our business, among other things. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by the company, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “future”, "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "intend," "estimate," "continue," “anticipate,” “could,” “would,” “projects,” “plans,” “targets” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include our ability to achieve our long-term plans and key initiatives; our ability to sustain or manage any future growth effectively; our ability to attract and retain customers or expand sales to existing customers; delays in product development or deployments or the success of such products; the failure to deliver competitive service offerings and lack of market acceptance of any offerings delivered; the impact to the economy, our customers and our business due to global economic conditions, including market volatility, foreign exchange rates, and impact of inflation; the timeframes for and severity of the impact of any weakened global economic conditions on our customers’ purchasing and renewal decisions, which may extend the length of our sales cycles or adversely affect our industry; our history of net losses and ability to achieve or sustain profitability, as well as the other potential factors described under "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, and other documents of Freshworks Inc. we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time (available at www.sec.gov), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on information available to us at the time the statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

FRESHWORKS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 128,760 $ 96,614 $ 364,829 $ 265,542 Cost of revenue(1) 24,179 22,236 70,616 57,632 Gross profit 104,581 74,378 294,213 207,910 Operating expense: Research and development(1) 35,871 57,087 100,885 91,377 Sales and marketing(1) 86,865 96,785 248,369 188,155 General and administrative(1) 40,133 60,759 117,723 76,785 Total operating expenses 162,869 214,631 466,977 356,317 Loss from operations (58,288 ) (140,253 ) (172,764 ) (148,407 ) Interest and other income, net 2,249 22,923 2,609 23,428 Loss before income taxes (56,039 ) (117,330 ) (170,155 ) (124,979 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,804 (9,915 ) 6,500 (7,720 ) Net loss (57,843 ) (107,415 ) (176,655 ) (117,259 ) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock — (2,264,838 ) — (2,646,662 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (57,843 ) $ (2,372,253 ) $ (176,655 ) $ (2,763,921 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (24.72 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (32.96 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted 286,697 95,930 283,258 83,860

______________________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 1,772 $ 3,983 $ 5,212 $ 3,983 Research and development 10,318 36,823 26,446 36,823 Sales and marketing 16,635 40,465 44,204 40,465 General and administrative 25,167 42,988 74,790 42,988 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 53,892 $ 124,259 $ 150,652 $ 124,259





FRESHWORKS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

September 30,

2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 432,313 $ 747,861 Marketable securities 719,218 575,679 Accounts receivable, net 56,835 51,756 Deferred contract acquisition costs 18,282 14,640 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,431 31,440 Total current assets 1,269,079 1,421,376 Property and equipment, net 23,381 21,478 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,821 — Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 17,598 15,007 Intangible assets, net 579 1,894 Goodwill 6,181 6,181 Deferred tax assets 5,396 6,284 Other assets 12,050 10,592 Total assets $ 1,363,085 $ 1,482,812 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,873 $ 6,321 Accrued liabilities 57,447 55,829 Deferred revenue 190,969 160,173 Income tax payable 65 1,023 Total current liabilities 252,354 223,346 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 24,630 — Other liabilities 26,098 21,427 Total liabilities 303,082 244,773 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 4,516,386 4,509,724 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,790 ) (747 ) Accumulated deficit (3,447,596 ) (3,270,941 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,060,003 1,238,039 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,363,085 $ 1,482,812





FRESHWORKS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (57,843 ) $ (107,415 ) $ (176,655 ) $ (117,259 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,795 3,374 8,574 9,792 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 4,625 3,416 13,321 9,085 Non-cash lease expense 1,567 — 4,463 — Stock-based compensation 53,892 124,259 150,652 124,259 Premium amortization on marketable securities (533 ) 411 564 1,206 Gain realized on sale of marketable securities and non-marketable equity investments — (23,821 ) — (23,835 ) Change in fair value of equity securities 10 (35 ) (75 ) (100 ) Deferred income taxes — (11,721 ) 309 (11,721 ) Other 273 69 1,468 133 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,432 ) (3,929 ) (5,256 ) (10,039 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (6,913 ) (6,032 ) (19,554 ) (17,032 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,929 ) (12,963 ) (12,374 ) (14,823 ) Accounts payable (2,416 ) (4,513 ) (1,962 ) (542 ) Accrued and other liabilities 668 24,193 3,874 18,517 Deferred revenue 8,173 12,661 30,796 38,975 Operating lease liabilities (3,160 ) — (7,837 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (4,223 ) (2,046 ) (9,692 ) 6,616 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,907 ) (1,270 ) (5,288 ) (4,056 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 49 8 132 565 Capitalized internal-use software (1,106 ) (873 ) (3,828 ) (3,050 ) Sale of non-marketable equity investments — 23,979 — 23,979 Purchases of marketable securities (250,301 ) (43,988 ) (538,501 ) (154,828 ) Sales of marketable securities — 2,076 92,786 36,831 Maturities and redemptions of marketable securities 113,055 30,750 293,625 112,554 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (140,210 ) 10,682 (161,074 ) 11,995 Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts — 1,069,348 — 1,069,348 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan, net — — 7,011 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2 12 98 43 Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlement of equity awards (13,367 ) — (151,716 ) — Payment of deferred offering costs — (3,067 ) (109 ) (5,472 ) Payment of acquisition-related liabilities — (900 ) — (900 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (13,365 ) 1,065,393 (144,716 ) 1,063,019 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (157,798 ) 1,074,029 (315,482 ) 1,081,630 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 590,180 105,932 747,864 98,331 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 432,382 $ 1,179,961 $ 432,382 $ 1,179,961





FRESHWORKS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Growth Rates Revenue GAAP revenue $ 128,760 $ 96,614 33 % Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations 3,428 — Revenue adjusted for constant currency $ 132,188 37 %





FRESHWORKS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)