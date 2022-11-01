Quisitive Rebrands LedgerPay as PayiQ

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, announced it is rebranding its cloud-enabled payments solution platform, formerly known as LedgerPay, as PayiQ.







Quisitive has unveiled a new name and logo for its payment processing and Payments Intelligence™ platform. As the Company progresses towards full commercialization of the platform, the new brand identity defines PayiQ as a leading innovator in the payments space. The brand evokes intelligence and innovation, bringing to life the vision for Quisitive’s cloud-enabled payments solution.

Simultaneous with the brand launch, Quisitive has developed a new website pay-iq.com which details the platform’s value for merchants and resellers alike. PayiQ’s cloud-enabled architecture allows for greater value by developing and deploying innovative payments solutions that remove friction and enable unique data insights for consumer engagement.

Quisitive’s merchant services group, BankCard USA, is a critical component of the Quisitive Payments Solutions vision. The Company will integrate BankCard USA employees into the Quisitive umbrella as Quisitive team members. Following these integration efforts and slated for summer 2023, BankCard USA will then transition its go-to-market service offerings to the PayiQ brand, completing the full suite of payments solutions delivered to the market under the PayiQ name.

Jana Schmidt, President of Quisitive Global Payments Solutions, said of the rebrand, “The transition to the PayiQ brand is well aligned to our go-to-market strategy and plans for acceleration in 2023. The name and the brand imagery evoke the energy this solution is bringing to the industry and is synergistic with the Quisitive brand.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

QUIS@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01efeaa4-6bed-4fa9-bd91-fff8923cd50d