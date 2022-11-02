There’s a reason to survive, despite it all
Judy Rentz shares how she found the will to survive amidst the deathly physical pain she’s experiencing for yearsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When physical pain is felt, one looks for a cure. But what happens when there is no cure at all? Is life worth living still? When there’s too much burden to carry, giving up may be an easy route. This is not the case for author Judy Rentz who struggled, fought, and lived with the pain she had to endure. This is a true story of Judy Rentz, the author, and her journey towards fighting her health conditions and how she found the will to survive.
Judy’s agonizing pain led to a huge search for any health professional who could treat her condition, pudendal neuralgia. Judy recalls the times wherein she would locate specialists, and have her hopes up, only to find out that it can take years before she even could secure an appointment. However, Judy’s faith in God kept her going, and figured he was the cure all along.
Barbara Bamberger Scott of The U.S Book Review says “Rentz's vivid recollections of what she went through, such as the many times when she arrived at a doctor's office unable to stand or speak due to her overwhelming agony, will convince readers of the sincerity of her wish to convey hope.”
Fighting to Survive by Judy Rentz is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms. Grab a copy now and embark on the author’s journey toward life. Grab a copy and be enlightened with Judy Rentz’s inspiring story.
