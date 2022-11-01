Mike Adelberg Starts as New NADP Executive Director

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael (Mike) Adelberg begins today as the Executive Director of the National Association of Dental Plans (NADP). Adelberg succeeds Eme Augustini who served the Association for 10 years, three of which as Executive Director.



Chairman of the Board Jeremy Hedrick, of Careington, observed, “Mike’s leadership, regulatory and government programs experience, industry knowledge and vision for the future of dental plans will help advance NADP and its strategic vision.”

Adelberg comes to NADP after leading Faegre Drinker Consulting’s healthcare provider and plans practice in Washington, DC, where his practice was largely focused on insurance benefits, including dental benefits. Before joining Faegre Drinker Consulting, Mike held several senior positions within the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Adelberg was responsible for establishing the Affordable Care Act policy for pediatric dental coverage and stand-alone dental plans. Before that, he oversaw Medicare Advantage plan contracting and market conduct, including supplemental dental benefits.

“NADP is a model trade association with a critical mission – continuously improving dental benefits and promoting oral health in the U.S. I’m excited to have the opportunity to support the dental benefits industry at an important time,” said Adelberg.

Adelberg holds a master’s degrees in Public Policy and Administration from Northern Illinois University, and History from Rutgers University. He’s authored or co-authored studies in leading journals such as Health Affairs, the American Journal of Managed Care, and Health Services Research, led or co-led four foundation projects, and has been quoted in leading media including the New York Times, Washington Post, and NPR.org.

