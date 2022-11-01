Milwaukee Non-Profit Organization to host Pitch Event for Underserved Entrepreneurs
CRC Employment and Entrepreneurial Services, Inc. Continues Closing the Economic Gap One Pitch at a Time
We were thrilled by the turnout for our Pitch Development. Three trainees received startup seed investments, and we're excited to watch them pitch to real angel investors and community leaders,”MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRC Employment and Entrepreneurial Services, Inc. (CRCEE, INC.), a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting underserved entrepreneurs and minority-owned businesses, is pleased to announce the Pitch Experience. The Pitch Experience is a follow-up to their popular Pitch Development seminar held in October and is designed for those who have completed the Pitch Development Training.
— Executive Director, Cynthia Brown
Participants will pitch to angel investors, stockholders, and community leaders in an authentic business situation. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Those who attend the event may be inspired to start a business or to seek assistance with their existing business, which CRCEE can provide.
The event is scheduled for November 18, 2022, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Urban Tea, 3060 South 13th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53215. Entry is free for members and $10 for non-members. All participants and non-participants must register.
"We were thrilled by the turnout for our Pitch Development. Three trainees received startup seed investments, and we're excited to watch them pitch to real angel investors and community leaders," said CRCEE founder and Executive Director Cynthia Brown.
During the Pitch Development seminar, attendees learned how to navigate the process of developing a startup pitch to attract investor interest. The course demonstrated how to dissect a real-world pitch and explain how it applies to specific businesses. Participants gained an understanding of how to deliver, analyze, and strengthen their pitch writing, presentation, and follow-up by explaining key concepts and fundamental principles.
Taking the Next Step
With the Pitch Experience, these participants can apply their newly acquired knowledge and skills in a real-life business situation, with the chance to win up to $5000 in cash prizes. This vital program is yet another way in which CRC Employment and Entrepreneurial Services carries out its mission by ensuring that job seekers are equipped and empowered to secure jobs and the resources they require to become self-sufficient, earn a living wage, and be fully integrated into their communities.
Furthermore, by inviting others to observe the event, CRCEE, Inc. hopes to broaden the reach of the Pitch Experience and potentially help motivate other future entrepreneurs.
CRCEE is thrilled to host yet another event to help underprivileged, disenfranchised, and underserved individuals and entrepreneurs realize their dreams of business and professional development. They welcome and encourage everyone to attend this groundbreaking event as they "close the economic gap one pitch at a time."
About CRC Employment and Entrepreneurial Services: CRC Employment and Entrepreneurial Services, Inc. is a non-profit organization based in Milwaukee whose mission is to address the socioeconomic needs of underserved communities and individuals. Cynthia R. Brown (CeCe) founded the forward-thinking organization in 2015 to provide the community with high-quality, full-service entrepreneurial and professional development resources. Additionally, they provide technical assistance, training, management, mentorship, and resources to individuals who want to participate in the entrepreneurial culture and act as a training liaison between individuals and employers.
