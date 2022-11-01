The Neurobiology of Pain Processing and Suicide: A Potential Marker for Suicide Risk - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “The Neurobiology of Pain Processing and Suicide: A Potential Marker for Suicide Risk” on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 2:00 pm EDT. The presenter will be Sakina Rizvi, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto and recipient of a BBRF 2017 Young Investigator Grant. Register today at BBRFoundation.org

Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States and a global health concern that affects every generation. The CDC reports nearly 46,000 people died by suicide in 2020 in the U.S., that’s 1 death every 11 minutes. In 2020, an estimated 12.2 million American adults seriously thought about suicide and 3.2 million planned a suicide attempt. However, the factors that determine why some individuals with suicidal thoughts go on to make a suicide attempt while others do not, is still not well understood. “Capability for suicide”, which is characterized by fearlessness of death and heightened pain tolerance, has been suggested to help explain a person’s transition from thought to attempt. This webinar will explore the neurobiology for suicide and its connection to physical pain processing. The goal is to find biological and behavioral markers that can help us determine who is at risk of attempt and who is in need of intervention. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $440 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

