The antiviral drugs market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the period 2022-2035, claims Roots Analysis

Currently approved antiviral drugs target only 10 of the 220 known viruses that are responsible for causing serious infection in humans, which has necessitated the development of novel antiviral therapeutics

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the lack of effective antiviral therapeutics that can be used for the treatment of re-emerging or emerging viral diseases and has highlighted the need for the development of safe and effective novel antiviral therapeutics. With around 80 approved antiviral drugs, a promising development pipeline, and encouraging clinical trial results, the antiviral drugs market is likely to witness notable growth in the mid to long-term.

Key Market Insights

Around 80 antiviral drugs have been approved, till date, targeting several infectious diseases

Around 45% of the abovementioned therapeutics have been approved post 2011. Majority of the approved antiviral drugs (~75%) are delivered via oral route of administration. Further, 50% of the drugs are approved for targeting HIV infection, followed by those approved for hepatitis (12%).

Around 430 antiviral drugs are currently being evaluated in clinical trials

Majority (~70%) of the aforementioned therapies are being evaluated in early stages of development (phase I, phase I/II and phase II). Further, around 45% of the drugs are being investigated as solid dosage forms (tablets and capsules).

Partnership activity has grown at an annualized rate of nearly 140%, between 2019-2022

Maximum number of partnerships were established in 2020 (104) and 2021 (82), which indicate the recent surge in the partnership activity in this domain. Majority of these (~20%) were clinical trial agreements. Further, most of the intercontinental, as well as intracontinental deals have been inked by the players based in North America.

Around USD 5.5 billion has been invested by both private and public investors, since 2019

Specifically, in 2021, industry players raised over USD 4.7 billion. More than 30% of the organizations engaged in this domain primarily raised funding through venture capital rounds. Further, around 55% of the total funding instances were reported by players headquartered in the US.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture larger share (~70%) of the market by 2035

In addition, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace (8.4%) in the long term. Further, in 2035, major share (60%) of the revenues is likely to be generated from the sales of reverse transcriptase inhibitors and protease inhibitors. In terms of target indications, antiviral drugs targeting HIV infections are anticipated to capture the highest share (44%); this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future.

Key Questions Answered

What are antiviral drugs?

What is antiviral medication?

Who are the key players that have marketed their proprietary antiviral drugs?

Who are the leading players currently engaged in the development of clinical-stage antiviral drugs?

Which popular disease indications are being targeted by antiviral drugs?

What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Who are the key investors supporting research and development related to antiviral drugs?

What are the key value drivers that are likely to influence the evolution of the antiviral drugs market?

How is the current and future market opportunity, related to antiviral drugs likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the antiviral drugs market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Mechanism of Action

Fusion Inhibitors

DNA Polymerases

Protease Inhibitors

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Other Mechanisms

Target Indication

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

Hepatitis Infection

Herpes Simplex Virus Infection

Cytomegalovirus Infection

Influenza

Coronavirus Infection

Other Target Indications

Type of Drug Target

Virus Targets

Host Targets

Type of Therapy

Monotherapy

Combination Therapy

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

MENA

Rest of the World

The research also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) featuring a brief overview of the company, details related to antiviral drugs portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

ViiV Healthcare

