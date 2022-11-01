Water Softeners Market Rise at 7.1% CAGR [2018-2025] Size, Share, Future Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Challenges

The market in North America held over one-third of the market share in 2017 and would retain its lion's share through 2025.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing demand for clean and potable water globally due to rapid industrialization & urbanization and spiraling growth in food processing plants, chemical producers, textile manufacturers, and refineries would propel the growth of the global water softener market . Salt-based water softener segment is likely to dominate and salt-free water softener segment to register the fastest growth through 2025. North America would accrue the highest revenue and Asia-Pacific is likely to grow the fastest through 2025.A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. The global Water Softeners Market accrued a sum of $2.05 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $3.57 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.The report helps clients in comprehending the first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contain in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.The salt-based water softener segment generated over two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2017 and is likely to remain dominant through 2025. This is because salt-based water softeners are used in homes to prevent health ailments like eye and skin irritation and hair fall, increase lifespan of fabric, avoid stains on faucets, fixtures, and taps, and extending shelf life of water-utilizing appliances. Nonetheless, the salt-free water softener segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8% during the forecast period because these products are cheaper than salt-based counterparts and do not need purging of chemicals to soften water and neutralize contaminants.The Water softeners market report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.Water Softeners Companies Covered Market:- Culligan International Company, Kinetico UK Ltd., NuvoH2O, LLC, US Water System, Inc., and Ecowater System, LLC and Other.The report identifies the drivers of the market as the surge in need for potable water due to the growing population, growing number of water-borne ailments due to consumption of hard water, and growing acceptance in industrial applications such as food processing, chemical, textiles, and refineries. Moreover, rapid industrialization and urbanization all around the world increased the adoption of water softeners.Analysis of COVID-19 impact:The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the Water softeners market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Water softeners market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too. 