Beast Cookie Company Creates Industry Buzz with Innovative Caffeinated Cookies

The company’s Beast Energy Cookies have already made their way to Hollywood as a celebrity on-set favorite.

CHATSWORTH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founders of Beast Cookie Company are pleased to announce the official, electrifying launch of their industry-changing caffeinated cookies Beast Cookie Company is a California-based innovative baking company that solely manufactures its trademark caffeinated cookies. Known as Beast Energy Cookies , each cookie is packed with 180mg of caffeine from natural green tea extract and 10g of protein from its plant-based pea and rice protein blend. While the company was only founded recently, it has already created a buzz amongst Hollywood celebrities looking for a sweet, yet energizing, treat while on set, at major events, and even parties.“Why not have your caffeine and eat it too?” says the founder of the company. “With our Beast Energy Cookies, you’ll have a new, great tasting way to get energized while satisfying hunger cravings. Because Beast Energy Cookies are pre-packaged and a grab-and-go food item, they are the preferred energy choice for first responders, college students, club goers, athletes, working professionals and anyone else who is serious about their choice for energy.”According to the company, with Beast Energy Cookies, energy drinks and coffee have met their match.“Though we are a new trend, we are definitely here to stay,” the founder continues. “In fact, we have conducted regional blind taste tests and Beast Energy Cookies are preferred 10 to 1 over our competitors. We have national distribution and are now available at your favorite convenience store and big box retailers.”Beast Energy Cookies boast a wide variety of benefits for consumers, including:• Three delicious flavors: Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chip, and Oatmeal Raisin• Equate to about two cups of coffee• Include 10g of protein• Soy-Free• Dairy-Free• Egg-Free• Non-GMO• Vegan• Come in packs of six or twelve• And proudly baked in the United StatesIn addition to its already wildly popular flavors, the company is also planning to release two new flavors by summer 2023 and will be hosting numerous events, including golf tournaments, mounting biking events, motorsports races, exclusive parties, and extreme sports events.For more information about Beast Cookie Company, or to place an order, please visit https://www.BeastCookie.com About Beast Cookie CompanyIn 2016, Beast Cookie Co. was created with a very clear mission to create a cookie that was not only enjoyable to eat, but also had function. While the company’s carefully sourced plant-based proteins gave its cookies the nutritional value it was looking for, the company didn’t stop there. After lots of consideration, the creators added 180mg of caffeine from natural green tea extract and, once the first batch came out of the oven, the company’s team knew they nailed it! It was at this moment that Beast Energy Cookies, the tastiest, most energizing cookies that the market has ever seen, and the world's first true, untamed energy cookies, were born!