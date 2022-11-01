FLG Partners Ranks Among Top 25 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Silicon Valley

Bay Area Founded Firm Listed at #18 by Silicon Valley Business Journal

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Silicon Valley Business Journal has named FLG Partners as the 18th fastest growing privately-held company on its prestigious 2022 list ranking the top 25 high-growth private enterprises in Silicon Valley. FLG Partners had over 60% growth between 2019 and 2021, and this year the company forecasts revenues exceeding those in 2021.



FLG Partners, a consulting and interim CFO and board advisory firm, has experienced rapid expansion in revenues over the past few years adding several partners on both coasts as demand for its services has soared. The firm has benefited from the increasing need for highly experienced C-suite talent among Life Sciences, Technology, Consumer, and other high-growth companies both pre and post pandemic. FLG Partners has helped clients raise over $5 billion in growth and debt financing, IPO, and M&A transactions since January 2021.

Collectively, FLG’s partners have over 850 years of combined C-suite experience working across 45+ countries, providing CFO financial consulting and board advisory support to private and public companies, from high growth startups to multibillion-dollar enterprises. FLG partners are exclusively C-suite and have managed the full continuum of business life cycles, from companies preparing to go public, to private-equity funded exits and M&A, and global public companies with complex issues and operations.

Managing Partner, Laureen DeBuono adds, “We are delighted by this recognition from the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Our continued growth at FLG derives from our high standards for excellence in strategic, advisory consulting, our close collaboration with our clients, and the strong relationships we enjoy with our referral networks - both within and outside Silicon Valley. We remain committed to delivering exceptional solutions for our private and public company clients as we move into 2023.”

