Director/PDMR Shareholding
November 1, 2022
Shell plc announces that the following Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after the PDMR has left employment.
The Directors’ Remuneration Policy can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
|PDMR
|DATE OF AWARD
|SHARE TYPE
|NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED
|Wael Sawan
|October 28, 2022
|SHELL (AMS)
|9,386
The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|28.125
|Volume
|9,386
|Total
|263,981.25
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
9,386
28.125
263,981.25
|Date of transaction
|October 28, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue