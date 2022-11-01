Judy Rentz hopes to inspire readers to find the will to survive with her book
Judy Rentz hopes to inspire readers to find the will to survive with her bookTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dealing with intense physical pain, and feeling lifeless and dead on the inside would have to be a living nightmare to anyone. This book is based on the true story of Author Judy Rentz on how she survived and continues to fight the physical battles this life might bring her.
Judy Rentz shares how agonizing it is to spend a lifetime of physical pain. A pain so intense she could barely speak and move at times. The story begins with how she was brought out to this world, through breech birth by a local doctor. She recalls that even during the early stages of her childhood, severe hip and leg pain was constantly there. A hobby of hers that helped her find inner peace and toned down the pain is gardening. Judy is also blessed with her ability to sing. Amidst all the hobbies and efforts in curing her conditions, Judy Rentz felt unexplainable pain that she recalls she was “screaming in tears”. This was the start and end of her torment as she says the only thing she's still alive is through the Most High and the Most Divine.
For those who hope for another chance in life, Fighting to Survive is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms. Grab a copy now and be moved by the story of Judy Rentz and how she found life-giving another shot.
