At 7.53% CAGR, Southeast Asia Recycled PVC Market Size Surpass US$ 120.35 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

Advanced Lithium Batterie Market was at US$ 68.2 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 120.35 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 7.53% between 2027 and 2030.

Overview

Southeast Asia recycled polyvinyl chloride is the most widely used plastic globally. The recycling method involves two processes named mechanical recycling and feedstock recycling. The PVC is ground in small particles and cleaned; then, particles can be remelted and remolded with or without fresh material to generate new material.

Growth Drivers

The recycled PVC is extensively used in the automotive industry to increase safety and reduce injury in case of impact. In response to this, increasing automobile production is likely to boost the overall demand for the PVC market. For instance, according to a report published by for India Brand Equity Foundation in July 2022, India’s annual production of automobiles in FY22 was 22.93 million. These factors are expected to enhance the demand for the PVC market during the forecast period.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.53% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the market was valued at around USD 68.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 120.35 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The availability of alternative substitutes for recycled PVC will disturb the market growth. In addition, high production costs and the requirement of advance machinery will slow down the market. The environment is the most restraining factor in global Southeast Asia recycled PVC market.

D) Factors such as increasing demand from the building & construction sector are one of the key factors responsible for the growth of the global recycled PVC market. Polyvinyl chlorides are used extensively in architectural applications for window coverings, flooring, cables, and pipes.

E) Over the forecast period, melting produces VOC, a volatile organic compound. The fumes generated are harmful to plants and animal species; In addition, heat is needed to melt plastics, which also generates carbon emissions, contributing to global warming.

Regional Landscape

Region-wise, the market is studied in the Southeast Asia region. Country Involves Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, and others.

Singapore has accounted for 35% of the total share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing electronics and automotive sector escalating the demand for recycled PVC. The growing consumption of electronics and auto components is anticipated to create PVC scraps which are further used in PVC productions. These factors are projected to increase the potential sales of recycled PVC during the outlook period.

Key Players

Veolia

SUEZ

Rejeki Adigraha

C.L. Plastic Co., Ltd.

Global Plasts Center Co., Ltd.

Withaya Intertrade Co., Ltd.

Dong Phat Plastics

CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI ĐỆ NHẤT

TIN THANH PLASTIC MANUFACTURING – TRADING CO., LTD.

Tran Thanh Phat

Polindo Utama PT

Production Recycling Indonesia

K K Asia (HK) Ltd

Taiplas Recycle Co., Ltd.

The Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Post-industrial Recycled PVC

Post-consumer Recycled PVC

By Application

Packaging

Cables

Building & Construction

Pipes and fitting

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Other

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

