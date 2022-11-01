Judy Rentz gives readers the inspiration to survive severe health conditions
Author Judy Rentz shares her story about health conditions and how she managed to find the will to surviveTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In life, we are bound to be challenged in all aspects. Mentally, emotionally, financially and most of all, physically. This is a true story of the author, Judy Rentz, as to how she managed to rekindle the will to survive, with her health conditions piling up with almost no possibility of ever being cured.
Judy Rentz narrated this book as personal as it is. In fact, it is not written in chapters, but in essay or journal form. This is a story written with gathered strength and courage, from being completely powerless to an empowered woman aiming to give life another chance. The story starts as she narrates her childhood and how early she felt symptoms of her condition. Judy shared how the majority of the medicines did almost nothing to subside the pain she felt.
Readers have claimed to be moved by this book in an unexplainable way. Barry King, an Amazon customer says “ I liked that from the very beginning, she was extremely transparent. I myself felt compelled to read it through fully on the first day!”. Fighting to Survive by Judy Rentz will inspire readers to keep going in life and to seek guidance from the Most High.
For the lost, the weak, and the weary, Fighting to Survive is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms.
