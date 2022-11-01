3D Bioprinting Market Size Worth USD 5.1 Billion by 2030 at 15.4% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Bioprinting Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " 3D Bioprinting Market Information By Technology, Material, Application, End User, And Region - Forecast till 2030", the market was valued USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 5.1 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Synopsis

Creating organ and tissue structures via 3D bioprinting is mostly used for drug and scaffold research and development and medical implants. Medical gadget design is carried out using 3D bioprinting. By layering living cells, this method allows for the 3D printing biological tissues and organs. Pre-bioprinting, bioprinting, and post-bioprinting are the three primary processes that comprise the 3D bioprinting process. The output construct from 3D bioprinting keeps its cell viability and function, making it suitable for research and development (R&D) in various medical fields.

Leading manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical devices are concentrating on expanding their product offerings globally. As a result of the scarcity of sufficient numbers of organ donors, the demand in this sector is anticipated to increase. The market will benefit from growing growth prospects in the future due to the anticipated large increase in development and research (R&D) spending in the 3D bioprinting industry. Throughout the projection period, it is also projected that increasing the use of 3D printing in cosmetic procedures and developments in 3D bioprinting would help the market's expansion. Patients and healthcare experts need organ transplants, and the recently discovered 3D bioprinting technologies offer a bright future in bridging this gap.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/869

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 5.1 Billion CAGR 15.4% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Material, Application and End-user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing Application of 3D Bioprinting in Cosmetic Industry Rising Demand for Organ Transplantation

3D Bioprinting Market Competitive Landscape:

The essential contenders in the 3D bioprinting market are:

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

EnvisionTEC GmbH (Germany)

Allevi Inc. (U.S.)

ROKIT Healthcare (South Korea)

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. (Japan)

CELLINK (Sweden)

Aspect Biosystems Ltd. (Canada)

3D Bioprinting Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The need for orthopedic implants is anticipated to increase as the global population ages, as older people are more susceptible to osteoarthritis, peripheral vascular disease, and diabetes-related gangrene situations. Doctors and patients have increasingly embraced 3D bioprinting technology to carry out and accurately plan reconstructive surgery. Therefore, as part of their extended manufacturing strategy, prominent manufacturers of 3D bioprinting are now expanding their product line with the introduction of 3D printers and devices, which should present prospects for market growth shortly. The popularity of 3D bioprinting technology has increased significantly in recent years, particularly in the healthcare sector.

Bioprinting has gained pace as a promising technology because of its connection to the capacity to create tissue for artificial tissues and organs. This has the potential to completely change the way that medical diseases are diagnosed and treated. Companies worldwide are excelling in invention and originality, which will aid in the development of regenerative medicine as well as their concept solutions for stem cell therapies, tissue engineering, and pharmacological therapies. The rise in the elderly population, increased focus on R&D investment, and technological improvements for producing customized products are only a few factors driving the anticipated considerable growth of the global 3D bioprinting market over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (163 Pages) on 3D Bioprinting: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-bioprinting-market-869

Market Restraints:

The idea is still in its infancy and is constantly evolving and improving in the healthcare sector. The need for qualified personnel who can operate 3D printing systems and have the necessary knowledge and efficiency is growing dramatically. This technology needs to be used effectively, necessitating ongoing monitoring that can only be done by a professional. However, the laborious work of expert finding is projected to impede the expansion of 3D bioprinting market activities during the current forecast year.

COVID 19 Analysis

The latest COVID-19 pandemic has spread worldwide, overwhelming even healthcare institutions. As a result, different 3D Bioprinting communities are responding to global crises by contributing their particular abilities to lessen the strain on the supply chain and governments. This is because coronavirus cases are on the rise. The coronavirus outbreak has also sped up the development of vaccine and drug testing since researchers are utilizing new technology for patient safety testing following the conclusion of preclinical trials. There is a shortage of ventilators and respirators in the medical community due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. To address the lack of this equipment, 3D bioprinting technology is being used to manufacture respirators and ventilators.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=869

3D Bioprinting Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market includes pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research organizations & academic institutes. The market includes living cells, hydrogels, and extracellular matrices by material.

By technology, the market includes inkjet 3d bioprinting, laser-assisted bioprinting, microextrusion bioprinting, and magnetic 3D bioprinting.

By application, the market includes research applications and clinical applications.

By Material, the market inclueds Living Cells, Hydrogels, Extracellular Matrices

3D Bioprinting Market Regional Insights

Throughout the forecast period, the market is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the Asia Pacific. Due to the expanding number of COVID-19 cases and increased government R&D spending, Japan and China accounted for the greatest revenue share in the area. Additionally, it is projected that a lack of organ donors and the rising death rate brought on by COVID-19 will further propel the 3D bioprinting industry in this area.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/869

In 2021, the North American market had a revenue share of 31.6%, and it is anticipated that it will continue to dominate for the entire forecast period. Over the projection period, it is anticipated that the market will rise due to the growing adoption of I.T. in the healthcare sector. The government is investing more in research and development to produce a vaccination for this illness. Because this technology has been recognized for use in drug testing and organ donation, there is a rising demand for 3D bioprinting.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry , by Market Research Future:

3D Printing Medical Device Software Market : Information by Type (Integrated, Standalone), Function (Printing, Analysis, Planning, Design, Visualization, Navigation), Application (Medical Imaging, Dental, Surgery, Research, Physical Therapy, Aesthetic Medicine), End User (Medical, Device Companies, Dental Laboratories, Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2027

Digital 3D Printing Market Size, Growth and Insights by Component (System/Device, Software/Services), Material (Polymers, Metal and Alloy, Others), Technology (Stereo Lithography, Deposition Modeling, Laser Sintering, Jetting Technology, Electron Beam Melting, Others), Application (Dental, Prosthetics, Orthopedics, Medical Components, Tissue Engineering, Hearing Aids, Drug Screening, Others), End-User - Global Forecast till 2030

3D Printing Medical Devices Market : by Types (surgical guides and others), by Component (system and others), by Technology (3D printing and others), by Application (external wearable devices, implants and others), by End-users - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com