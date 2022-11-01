Meltwater and Twitter release a new report about the changing online foodie community

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, a global leader in social and media intelligence, today released its comprehensive audience report Birdseye Report: #Foodies on Twitter .



As inflation and supply chain disruptions changed how the world eats, foodies Tweeted through their shifting habits and preferences. Meltwater took a deep dive into these conversations to learn more about who today's foodies are, what they want, and what brands and marketers need to know to appeal to this growing audience.

Released in partnership with Twitter, featuring data and analysis from Meltwater's social listening and consumer insights solutions, this new report examines how the platform's food-loving community has changed since the summer of 2021. The data compares the volume of foodie keyword mentions between August 1, 2021, and February 1, 2022.

Using its industry-leading social listening and analytics solutions, Meltwater analyzed more than 3 million Tweets to understand Twitter's community of food lovers. Marketers can download the full report for more insights on and opportunities to connect with the foodie audience.

Key findings:

The following data is based on the research presented in Birdseye Report: #Foodies on Twitter, which analyzes global Tweets published between August 1, 2021, and July 31, 2022. Period-over-period (PoP) percentages compare data from between August 1, 2021, and January 31, 2022, to data from between February 1, 2022, to July 31, 2022.



Food costs are a hot topic

Conversations about the cost (and value) of food increased by almost 50% PoP, significantly more than other rising topics like fine dining (14%) and recipes (6%).



Conversations mentioning foodie keywords increased by 4% PoP in Thailand between August 2021 and July 2022. More teenagers are also joining in. The number of 13- to 17-year-olds in Twitter's #foodie community grew 3% PoP.



Meltwater's audience analysis found that the overlap between online foodie and sports communities increased by 8% PoP. Both of these interests are, as eating often is, focused on gathering, togetherness, and connection.



"Food has always brought people together on a human-to-human level. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, today's foodie audience understands just how precious those connections are," said Meltwater's VP of Partnerships and Business Development, Johnny Vance. "Brands that want to have an impact on foodie communities need to take seats at their tables, so to speak, and listen. That's where Meltwater comes in, giving brands and marketers the insights they need to forge authentic relationships with their target audiences."

Meltwater created the Birdseye Report: #Foodies on Twitter for the Twitter Official Partner Program, which recognizes those companies that serve Twitter data and insights to their customers in sophisticated and impactful ways.

See the full report here: https://partners.twitter.com/en/partner-resources/birdseye-report-communities/foodie-twitter

