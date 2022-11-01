ALN Foundation introduces Quantum Computing that evolves blockchain technology.

ALN Foundation is a crypto platform that provides its ALN Token considering the transition from classical to quantum computers. Recently, it introduced new features of Quantum Computing

Quantum computers by the ALN Foundation are unique machines designed to perform specific calculations significantly faster than everyday computers – known as "classical computers" – and address the next frontier in computation technology.

Some fears are growing by the time that these superior computers could ultimately aim at crunching crypto mining computations required to generate new blocks. Alan Turing, a legacy computer scientist, is influential in developing theoretical computer science. He provides a formalization of the concepts of algorithm and computation with the Turing machine, which can be considered a model of a general-purpose computer.

The ALN Foundation has been formed to appreciate this global personality and presented the ALN Token in consideration of the transition from Classical to Quantum Computers. It is widely considered the founder of theoretical computer science and artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, ALN is used to apply artificial intelligence in the coding space for the exponential advancement of artificial intelligence on the planet and connecting with cryptocurrency and payment methods in the future through AI. Artificial intelligence also creates different functional areas in many small and large businesses.

About ALN Token

ALN Token has become a mutated cryptocurrency developed by the ALN Foundation. It emerges in cryptanalysis as a process to analyze information systems to understand hidden aspects of the systems. Cryptanalysis is used to breach cryptographic security systems and gain access to the contents of encrypted messages, even if the cryptographic key is unknown. Lately, the token has been working towards getting listed on Finance through its performance.

