Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,564 in the last 365 days.

Savvy Cleaner Skyrockets Customer Experience by Landing New Brand Strategist Trina Hargett

Savvy Cleaner Levels up on Customer-Centric Culture With the Addition of Trina Hargett as Brand Strategist

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Cleaner, the company that produces the Ask A House Cleaner show and podcast is radiating over Brand Strategist Trina Hargett. "Managing the customer experience is the key to brand loyalty and long-term success," says Savvy Cleaner CEO, Angela Brown. "Hargett's track record with optimizing each step of the customer journey through speed, consistency, technology, and the use of emotional impact is a real boost for our company."

Create a Customer Win

Maximizing each point along the customer's path creates a win for everyone. A survey by Pricewaterhouse Coopers found that "73% of all people point to customer experience as an important factor in their purchasing decisions. Give customers a great experience and they'll buy more, be more loyal and share their experience with friends". 

Trina Hargett, a business owner herself for 26 years in the floral industry learned how to navigate the rapidly changing marketplace where social media and technology constantly shape customers' expectations. "I am delighted to be part of a work culture that emphasizes customer experience," says Trina Hargett, and also encourages diversity, positive relationships, and collaborative ideas."

About Trina Hargett

Trina Hargett, a proponent of micro and small businesses, also enjoys reading and listening to podcasts. As a lifelong horse-obsessed equestrian, she is a patron of several organizations that advocate for threatened wild horse populations in the U.S. She flexes her creative side by gardening, re-purposing vintage jewelry, and attempting home improvement projects.

About Savvy Cleaner 

Savvy Cleaner (https://savvycleaner.com) is a training and certification program for house cleaners and maids. Savvy Cleaner started the Ask a House Cleaner show on YouTube in 2017 to raise the standards of house cleaning through proper training, tools, and techniques.

Contact Information:
Brooke Bryant
Publicist
media@savvycleaner.com
980-254-0900

Related Images






Image 1: Brand Strategist Trina Hargett Savvy Cleaner


Brand Strategist Trina Hargett Savvy Cleaner



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Brand Strategist Trina Hargett Savvy Cleaner

Brand Strategist Trina Hargett Savvy Cleaner

You just read:

Savvy Cleaner Skyrockets Customer Experience by Landing New Brand Strategist Trina Hargett

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.