Learn Invaluable Lessons from the Natural World with Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults, a New Adaptation of the Bestselling Book by Robin Wall Kimmerer and Monique Gray Smith with Illustrations by Nicole Neidhardt

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This November, Zest Books™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group, will release Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, a new edition of the best-selling Braiding Sweetgrass by Indigenous botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer. Adapted for young adults by Monique Gray Smith with illustrations from Nicole Neidhardt, this young readers' edition weaves together the science of botany and Indigenous wisdom, exploring the importance of our relationship with and respect for the world around us.

As a botanist, Robin Wall Kimmerer is trained to use the tools of science to ask questions of nature. As a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, she embraces plants and animals as our oldest teachers. Kimmerer brings these lenses of knowledge together to show that when we listen to the languages of other beings, we are capable of understanding the generosity of the earth and learning to give our own gifts in return. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults highlights how acknowledging and celebrating our reciprocal relationship with the earth results in a wider, more complete understanding of our place and purpose.

Virtual Launch Party with the New York Public Library: Friday, November 18 at 11:00 AM EST

Join us for a conversation with Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults creators Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, and Nicole Neidhardt. They will discuss their work, writing process and more with moderator Angeline Boulley, bestselling author of Firekeeper's Daughter.

The New York Public Library’s launch party is being hosted virtually so the event is inclusive and accessible to all.

For additional information about Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults, videos with the creators, and more visit lernerbooks.com/braidingsweetgrass.

Advance Praise for Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults:

"Both an urgent, essential call to action and an uplifting love letter." –starred, Kirkus Reviews

“Smith smartly streamlines language while staying true to the narrative’s core concepts….” –starred, Publishers Weekly

"Urging a look toward history and tradition to teach us how to answer the questions of the future, Gray Smith adapts Wall Kimmerer's wisdom for a new, hungry audience."—Foreword Reviews

"Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults is my new favorite book! What a great way for young people (and anyone, really) to learn about our healing medicines. Chii miigwech!"—Angeline Boulley, #1 NYT Bestselling author of Firekeeper's Daughter

"This beautiful, imaginative revisioning is a gift to our children that teaches them how to follow the path of our ancestors."—Diane Wilson, author of The Seed Keeper

"What a gift this adaptation is for all of us! Monique Gray Smith and Nicole Neidhardt have crafted a beautiful book─inviting reflection, conversation and activism that I hope young people will read and share in homes, communities, classrooms and libraries across the globe."—Traci Sorell, two-time Sibert Honor winning author

About the Authors

Robin Wall Kimmerer is a mother, scientist, decorated professor, and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. Her first book, Gathering Moss, was awarded the John Burroughs Medal for outstanding nature writing. Her writings have appeared in Orion, Whole Terrain, and numerous scientific journals. Robin lives in Syracuse, New York, where she is a SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor of Environmental Biology and the founder and director of the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment.

Monique Gray Smith is an award winning, bestselling author, and professional consultant. She has written eight books including Speaking our Truth: A Journey of Reconciliation, My Heart Fills with Happiness, You Hold Me Up, Lucy and Lola, Tilly: A Story of Hope and Resilience, and When We Are Kind. Monique's most recent novel, Tilly and the Crazy Eights, was longlisted for Canada Reads 2021. Monique is Cree, Lakota, and Scottish. She lives on the traditional territories of the Lək̓ʷəŋən and WSÁNEĆ Peoples with her family.

About the Illustrator

Nicole Neidhardt is a Diné (Navajo) artist of Kiiyaa'áanii clan. She received her MFA from OCAD University in Toronto, Ontario, and a bachelor of fine arts with a business minor from the University of Victoria. Her multi-disciplinary practice centers and uplifts Indigenous worldviews and voices in order to contribute to strong and vibrant Indigenous futures. Nicole is the cofounder of Groundswell Climate Collective, a group fighting the climate crisis through education and artwork. She currently resides in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About the Publisher

Zest Books™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group ™ , is a leader in young adult nonfiction, publishing smart, compelling, and evocative books. Zest titles are irreverent and edgy, spanning a variety of topics from dating and sexuality to illustrated travelogues and lifestyle advice. Readers can explore their own identities and ideas while engaging with and thinking critically about current events and a broader worldview. For more information, visit www.lernerbooks.com or call 800-328-4929.

Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants

November 2022

$39.99 Hardcover

$17.99 Paperback

eBook Also Available

Ages 12–18

HC: 978-1-7284-5898-4

PB: 978-1-7284-5899-1

304 Pages ● 5 1/2 x 8 1/4

