3 Rivers Energy Partners Announces Project With Jack Daniel's to Convert Spent Distillers Grains Into Renewable Natural Gas and Natural Commercial Fertilizer

This project is expected to produce between 900,000 - 1,100,000 mmbtus of RNG annually and support up to 43,000 acres of farmland with liquid fertilizer.

/EIN News/ -- LYNCHBURG, Tenn., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Rivers Energy Partners is launching a new sustainability project with Jack Daniel's that represents a significant leap into the future of both the distiller and renewable energy industries. The project is expected to produce between 900,000 - 1,100,000 mmbtus of RNG annually while simultaneously lowering the overall energy usage of the Jack Daniel Distillery. 3 Rivers Energy Partners has partnered with TC Energy to utilize the Jack Daniel Distillery's spent distillers grains to create an immense amount of renewable natural gas (RNG) and natural commercial fertilizer by feeding the spent distillers grains from the distillery into anaerobic digesters. This process allows Jack Daniel's to utilize their corn to its fullest potential, completing the nutrient life cycle of the corn used to make whiskey by producing a nutrient-rich natural commercial fertilizer that can be used to replenish the surrounding farmland.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, the expected volume of renewable natural gas is enough to heat over 10,000 homes in Tennessee. The fertilizer created from this project could potentially support up to 43,000 acres of farmland, primarily in Moore, Coffee, and Franklin counties. We expect this to benefit over 400 Tennessee small family farms and for those benefits to ripple throughout the rural economy. Our discounted natural fertilizer avoids about $220 per acre of commercial fertilizer cost at today's prices which results in nearly $7 million annually of direct regional economic benefit created from fertilizer cost savings for local crop farmers.

"Our goal is to help Jack Daniel's create a sustainable future for their company, community, and the planet. With this process, we can reduce operational energy consumption, create renewable energy, help sustain local agriculture, and benefit the families of rural Tennessee. It is truly a full circle sustainability approach," said John Rivers, CEO of 3 Rivers Energy Partners.

About 3 Rivers Energy Partners

3 Rivers Energy Partners (3RE) is a renewable energy company that specializes in the design, build, and operations of renewable natural gas projects. Our teams work to provide renewable energy solutions for organizations by utilizing their existing bio-waste streams as feedstock for renewable energy sources. This allows organizations to lower their environmental impact and help return vital nutrients to the earth. We take renewable energy projects from idea to operation.

About Jack Daniel's

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel's is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel's is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

About TC Energy

We are a vital part of everyday life — delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens — we're there. Guided by our core values of safety, innovation, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our 7,500 people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

TC Energy's common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com.

