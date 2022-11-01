ArmorPoint Announces Integration With ServiceNow Program

New integration arms customers with automated security incident and response

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArmorPoint does more than simplify security management tasks. It's an all-in-one security operations center (SOC) platform that can power and manage security efforts for a fraction of the market price. ArmorPoint announced it has joined the ServiceNow® Program. The ArmorPoint for ServiceNow application is an extension of the ArmorPoint SIEM platform providing bi-directional ArmorPoint SIEM and ServiceNow integration.

The integration application provides customers integrated alert and vulnerability data from ArmorPoint into ServiceNow, helping them manage security incident response from their ServiceNow ITSM module.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the ServiceNow Program and launch our app for ArmorPoint. This has been a major step for us in continuing to add value for our customers and partners to deliver a seamless, easy customer experience to receive support from our world-class ArmorPoint SOC and operations team," said Jay Bouche, Chief Revenue Officer at ArmorPoint.

Key Features:

Automate the security incident response workflow in ServiceNow based on malicious endpoint event activity collected and detected by ArmorPoint.

Automate the creation and closure of ArmorPoint security incidents in ServiceNow

Enable the identification, containment, eradication, and recovery of security alerts, events, and incidents in ServiceNow

Enable security operations teams to perform security remediation tasks from within ServiceNow

Enable security incident escalation through ServiceNow

Enable automated security incident enrichment in ServiceNow with data from ArmorPoint

Reduce the impact of alert fatigue by utilizing ArmorPoint to filter, investigate and identify alerts so the customer can focus on security incident response created in ServiceNow

System Requirements: ServiceNow ITSM is optional

Other Requirments: ArmorPoint subscription with ArmorPoint REST API

About ArmorPoint

ArmorPoint (www.armorpoint.com) is a managed cybersecurity solution that combines the three pillars of a robust cybersecurity program — people, processes, and technology — into a single solution. Designed by cybersecurity experts, ArmorPoint's cloud-hosted SIEM technology and extended detection and response capabilities enable businesses to implement a highly effective, scalable cybersecurity program. ArmorPoint is developed and powered by Trapp Technology, a Phoenix-based IT managed services provider.

