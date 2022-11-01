WEST COAST SOLUTIONS WINS MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY CONTRACT
The HBS high-power density enables entirely new classes of payloads on SmallSats. Please contact us for more information if you think you might have an application.”HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Coast Solutions (WCS) is pleased to announce that they have been awarded an SBIR Phase II Enhancement from the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to further develop their Hybrid Battery Supercapacitor (HBS) Technology for commercialization.
The HBS technology enables a new generation of high-power payloads on SmallSats by providing >700W sustained power from a 1U (1000 cc) hybrid battery. Targeted applications include advanced propulsion technologies, lasercom, high-data rate downlink transmitters, large array infrared sensors, and other high-power payloads. WCS will advance from a Technology Readiness Level (TRL) rating of 5 to 6, which will include exposure to a higher random vibration level, with this additional funding.
WCS is seeking application partners to help commercialize this technology. “The Hybrid Battery Supercap is a game changer,” according to Dr. Carl Kirkconnell, WCS President. “The HBS high-power density enables entirely new classes of payloads on SmallSats. And the design is modular and scalable to support larger satellites and higher power payloads. We look forward to bringing this technology to the market and are actively looking for potential space applications that require a high-power density battery with a small form factor. Please contact us for more information if you think you might have an application.”
Wecoso Inc., dba as West Coast Solutions, is a multidisciplinary team of experienced aerospace and defense professionals committed to solving technical problems concerning cryogenics, space electronics, and expeditionary power. Their extensive body of work include many successful Department of Defense, space, civil research, and commercial programs. The company is 7 years old and serves its customers from their recently expanded facility in Huntington Beach, CA.
