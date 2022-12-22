MailerShop.ca Launches to Support Small Business in Ontario
MailerShop.ca focuses exclusively on shipping mailers to help businesses protect their products, their budgets, and their reputations.
With a smart product lineup and free shipping, MailerShop.ca helps small businesses in Ontario compete and thrive in the ecommerce world.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a focus on supporting small businesses in Ontario, MailerShop.ca has launched with a comprehensive lineup, insightful customer support, and prices that make sense in today’s online economy. Canadian owned and operated, they make it easier for small and online businesses to protect their products, streamline their shipping costs, and impress their customers.
Using durable, high-quality shipping packaging helps businesses strengthen and protect their reputations. However, MailerShop.ca knows the cost of quality packaging is often prohibitive for small businesses, especially due to the recent pandemic and economic challenges. By offering cost-effective and ecommerce-focused shipping mailers, they are helping small businesses stay competitive with larger organizations.
MailerShop.ca requires no minimum case quantities and offers free shipping province-wide with all orders. The result is a competitive offering that reduces the burden on Ontario’s small businesses and helps them thrive and grow in today’s challenging markets.
MailerShop.ca has developed a smart and targeted product lineup that covers the most popular, relevant, and in-demand categories of shipping mailers. This includes kraft bubble mailers, a strong and economical choice ideal for most flat or low-profile items; poly and poly bubble mailers, a puncture, tear, and moisture resistant mailer ideal for fragile or expensive items; rigid chipboard mailers that resist bending and folding, making them perfect for cards, magazines, documents, and photos; and padded paper mailers that are a stellar alternative to bubble-based mailers.
Sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging options are important to MailerShop.ca. Empowering small businesses to make smart, informed choices when developing their packaging and shipping processes is a key part of helping to protect the environment. Small businesses across Ontario are making it clear they prefer businesses who respect their eco-conscious goals, and MailerShop.ca wants to ensure they have access to eco-friendly, curbside recyclable packaging without being subject to excessive costs and large minimum order requirements.
MailerShop.ca offers a smart lineup of paper and poly mailers that focuses on product protection and eco-friendliness without compromising affordability. By supplying Ontario businesses with the shipping mailers they are looking for at prices that make sense, MailerShop.ca helps small and online businesses protect their products and impress their customers. For more information, please visit the MailerShop.ca website.
