Environmental Trust Fund application process now open

CANADA, November 1 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The Department of Environment and Local Government is accepting applications for Environmental Trust Fund projects for 2023-24.

“This important fund has fostered environmental awareness among New Brunswickers of all ages for more than 30 years,’’ said Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman. “We’re pleased to see it support thousands of projects that protect our natural habitat while educating residents about the importance of preserving and improving our environment.”

Municipalities, community groups, First Nations, non-profit organizations and institutions furthering environmental sustainability may apply.

The 2023-24 priority action areas for the fund are:

· protecting the environment;

· increasing environmental awareness;

· managing waste;

· addressing climate change; and

· building sustainable communities.

Submissions will be assessed based on their merit and how they address these areas.

The application form and additional information are available online. Only online applications will be accepted, and the deadline is Nov. 30.

Last year, almost $9.1 million was awarded for 263 projects.

The department is also releasing its second annual Environmental Trust Fund Impact Report, which highlights some of the projects the fund has supported and what it means to the people and organizations behind the many initiatives. This report will be issued annually in conjunction with the call for project proposals in November.

The fund was established by the Environmental Trust Fund Act. Contributions are generated from the Beverage Containers Program, which was established to encourage recycling.

01-11-22