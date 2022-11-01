Numi Organic Tea Launches Roasted Japanese Green Tea Line

Building on the success of Numi’s industry-leading green teas, this new product line features trending roasted Japanese-inspired umami and yuzu lemon flavors

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numi Organic Tea, an award-winning social enterprise, founding B Corporation member, and a leading purchaser of organic, Fair Trade CertifiedTM teas, today announced its new Roasted Japanese Green Tea Line . Featuring small-batched processed and custom-sized whole-leaf grade organic tea sourced from Japan, the new product line builds on the success of Numi’s existing green tea offerings and enables more consumers to discover the distinctive and nuanced flavors of high-quality roasted green teas from Japan.



The new product line highlights two of the top 10 Japanese-inspired flavors trending in 2022: umami, a savory and nutty flavor, and yuzu, a lemon-type citrus with a distinct tart flavor.* To achieve their umami-rich flavor profile, Numi Organic Roasted Japanese Green Teas are roasted in small batches removing the bitterness and leaving a mild nutty, savory flavor. The new yuzu flavor profile is attained with lightly roasted bancha green tea blended with yuzu lemon rind resulting in a sweet, lemony, smooth flavor.

“Building on the success of our green tea product line, the launch of the new Numi Organic Roasted Japanese Green Tea Line offers our customers the opportunity to experience new flavor variations as well as the health benefits of green tea,” said Ahmed Rahim, Chief Visionary Officer and Co-Founder of Numi Organic Tea. “Our new product line is sourced from one of the earliest Japanese organic tea farms and is lower in caffeine, high in antioxidants, and includes vitamins A, C, and E. Each product in this offering delivers powerful benefits in line with the current consumer trends: distinctive flavors, like umami and yuzu, and functional products made from pure ingredients.

The four Numi Roasted Japanese product line SKUs in include:

*NEW* Numi Organic Hojicha Roasted Japanese Green Tea : The Hojicha Roasted Japanese Green Tea originates from Shizuoka, Japan, where the leaves are grown, harvested, and then steamed before being rolled into a bancha. From there, the leaves are roasted at a high temperature to create a copper color resulting in an earthy, smoky, and well-rounded taste.

Numi’s Roasted Japanese Green Tea Line is available on the Numi Website , Amazon , and at select retailers, including Sprouts and Whole Foods. All of the blends in the line are organic, ethically sourced, Climate Neutral, use plant-based compostable wrappers, and include a carbon footprint label on the package, reflecting Numi’s commitment to making a positive impact in the world.

*The Kroger Co. 2022 Food Trends Report, January 18, 2022, and Whole Foods Market Reveals Top 10 Food Trends for 2022, October 18, 2021.

NUMI ORGANIC TEA

Founded in 1999 by brother and sister Ahmed Rahim and Reem Hassani, Numi Organic Tea is an award-winning social enterprise, founding B Corp, and leading purchaser of organic, Fair Trade teas distributed in more than 50 countries. Still family-owned and headquartered in Oakland, California, Numi supports community development projects both locally and internationally. Numi won the 2022 NEXTY Award in the Best Functional Food & Beverage category for its Stay Healthy De-Stress Tea. The NEXTY Awards are bestowed upon products that display outstanding innovation, inspiration, and integrity. To date, Numi has contributed more than $1 million in Fair Trade Premiums for tea farmers. Numi’s Fair Trade and Fair Labor commitments have helped sponsor schools, hospitals, community centers, road construction, and other improvements for living standards in its tea-growing communities. Through plant-based and sustainable packaging, carbon neutrality, and regenerative organic agriculture, Numi strives to create lasting positive impacts on the planet and each other.



To learn more, visit NumiTea.com and follow Numi at Instagram.com/NumiOrganicTea , Facebook.com/NumiTea , Pinterest.com/NumiTea, and Twitter.com/NumiTea .

