Femtech Leader Joylux Closes on Oversubscribed $13M Series A Round to Expand Menopause Platform
Signs Distribution Deal with Global Incontinence Leader Essity to Fuel International GrowthSEATTLE, WA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joylux, the leader in at-home devices, personal care products and digital tools for menopausal women, closed on $5.5M in new commitments from notable Silicon Valley investors J-Ventures, J-Impact and Dr. Kathy Fields (co-founder of Rodan + Fields), bringing their total Series A round to $13M. Joylux will use the funding to hire key individuals and accelerate the growth of their app-enabled vFit and vSculpt devices and accessory products, while expanding their innovative product offerings in Latin America and Europe through a co-brand and private label partnership with Essity, the global leaders in consumer health and hygiene products.
The global menopause market size is estimated to grow to $600 billion with more than a billion women expected to be in menopause by 2025. Historically, there has been little investment and innovation in this category despite the staggering number of women impacted and dollars spent. According to a menopause survey conducted by AARP, 72% of women said menopausal symptoms had a negative impact on their lives and 93% would be interested in non-hormonal solutions to help address these symptoms.
Joylux focused on this market long before it was a recognized growth category with the introduction of their vFit and vSculpt family of at-home vaginal health devices treating Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM), which is a vaginal health condition that negatively impacts over 50% of women in menopause. Utilizing red-light LEDs and gentle heat, their patented and clinically-validated technology rebuilds collagen and elastin and increases blood flow in the vaginal tissue, resulting in dramatic improvement in GSM symptoms--less bladder leakage and vaginal dryness and improved sexual function—in less than 8 weeks. In 2021, Joylux app-enabled the devices to provide personalized treatment plans, rich educational content, and community connection with other women struggling with these changes. Joylux devices and accessory products are now carried by over 1,000 medical professionals and retail partners such as Saks.com, Goop, and Neiman Marcus in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
"We are making aggressive moves to capitalize on the enormous market opportunity and health needs that menopause brings. Women want alternative treatment options to hormone replacement therapy, and we now have a platform of products that address a myriad of menopause health issues with non-hormonal solutions. Our newest app is proving to be an invaluable tool for women as they better understand what their bodies are going through. This cash infusion will bring more robust features and products to our platform, while increasing our brand footprint in new international markets with Essity as our partner,” says Colette Courtion, CEO & Founder.
“We believe the category of menopause can be a multi-billion-dollar opportunity. We are very impressed with the novel, science-based approach Joylux offers to solve quality-of-life health issues for menopausal women. We look forward to introducing this technology to our consumers in Latin America and Europe,” says, Christine Arbelaez, Global Director of Menopause, Essity.
About Joylux (@joyluxinc): Joylux is a leading menopausal health company offering high-tech devices, digital tools, and products that address menopause-related intimate health concerns such as incontinence, vaginal dryness, sexual function, hot flashes, and other common physical changes. Products are sold in over 10 countries around the world under the brands Joylux, vFit, vSculpt, Cooling Care, and HER Intimate Care. Our mission is to help women find delight in their lives, through all phases of menopause. https://joylux.com
About Essity: Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as Actimove, JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic, Vinda and Zewa. The company’s headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. https://www.essity.com
Heather Dazell
Joylux
+1 2062196444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other