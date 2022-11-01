Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance releases health insurance rates for 2023

Jefferson City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance announces the release of final health insurance rates for the individual market in 2023 for the State of Missouri.

“I am pleased that this year Missourians will have more choices for plan year 2023,” said Chlora Lindley-Myers, director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance. “We now have ten carriers offering individual market coverage in the state.”

As in previous years, Missouri has at least one insurance company offering health plans in every county in the state. United Healthcare re-entered the individual market in the state and will be offering plans in 33 counties, including the Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield, and Joplin areas.

Over half of Missouri’s counties now have three or more carriers offering coverage in the individual market (61 out of 115), and nearly a quarter of the counties in the state have five or more carriers offering coverage (27 of 115). The 115 jurisdictions include 114 counties plus the City of St. Louis.

“These rates reflect some ongoing volatility in the market, but most carriers have average increases consistent with medical cost inflation trends or just below,” said Lindley-Myers. “Two carriers have average decreases, while three have higher than trend increases, the largest of which is just over 20 percent.”

Missourians can find more information about the rate review process and review rate information on the department’s website.

Open enrollment for the 2023 plan year begins on November 1 and ends on January 15, 2023. The Department encourages consumers to shop carefully for health insurance coverage. It’s important to consider more than the cost of premiums when choosing your health plan for 2023. Companies may change the type of policy they sell from one year to the next. Networks may vary from year to year and often differ based on where you live. The Department has a Health Insurance Shopping Tool on its website that can help consumers compare plans.

Missouri consumers who have questions regarding association health plans (AHPs) and short-term limited-duration coverage should contact an insurance producer.

For more information and to use the Department’s shopping tool, visit www.insurance.mo.gov or call the Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390.