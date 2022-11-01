Virtual Cards Market Expected to Reach $1,893.08 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Cards Market by Product Type (B2B Virtual Card, B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards, B2C POS Virtual Cards), by Industry Vertical (Media and Entertainment, Hospitality, Consumer Goods, Energy and Utilities, Advertising, Education, Others), by End User (Businesses, Individuals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Virtual Cards Market,” The virtual cards market size was valued at $281.22 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,893.08 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Top Impacting Factors

Virtual cards offers added security benefits then physical cards

Consumer attraction towards physical cards

The report provides a detailed study of the dynamic driving and restraining factors, major challenges, and lucrative opportunities. The report offers a SWOT analysis that helps to understand the driving and restraining factors in the industry. The report highlights market segmentation and includes the study of major market players. Furthermore, the report covers a detailed study of the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the global Virtual Cards market.

The global Virtual Cards market offers detailed segmentation based on product type, industry verticals, end user, and region. The Virtual Cards market is segmented on the basis of geography. The regions studied in the report are North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa). This market study helps to devise business strategies and recognize lucrative opportunities.

The report includes a comprehensive study of market trends, major market players, and top investment pockets that help understand strategies and make informed decisions. The study involves a detailed analysis of the top impacting factors and major investment pockets that affect the overall market growth. The Global Virtual Cards market report offers the segmentation and study of prime market players. The major companies are Bento Technologies Inc., American Express, Billtrust (BTRS Holdings Inc.), Citigroup Inc., Capital One, DBS Bank Ltd, ePayService, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard, Marqeta, Inc., Revolut Ltd, Stripe, Inc., State Bank of India, Standard Chartered Bank, Wise Payments Limited, WEX Inc..

These companies have adopted various business strategies such as partnerships, new product launches, collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions. These market developments help new industry entrants understand profitable strategies and make informed decisions. This study offers a comprehensive study of major impacting factors and prime investment pockets in the market.

