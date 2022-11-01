WLIO Expands their Station’s Broadcast Capability with NVerzion’s Broadcast Automation and TeraStore Technologies
WLIO Expands their Station’s Broadcast Capability with NVerzion’s Broadcast Automation and TeraStore TechnologiesSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WLIO, and Hometown Stations of Lima, Ohio has expanded their station’s broadcast capability with NVerzion’s NControl and TeraStore technologies in conjunction with WLIO’s Grass Valley and Telestream equipment. WLIO’s facility arrangement is unique in that they are one of the few broadcast facilities that operate four networks; Fox, CBS, ABC, and NBC, making NVerzion’s equipment configuration one of the most extensive in a broadcast setting.
One of the challenges in accomplishing this configuration was determining a method to successfully simulcast multiple newscasts, and ultimately NVerzion’s Automation System accomplished the task. WLIO’s previous automation system operated on four independent servers, running each network, without any means of backup. NVerzion’s system now provides redundancy, where any issue associated with a primary channel allows a seamless transition to a backup channel with little or no loss in air time. Uninterrupted delivery is facilitated by dual playlist management; two machines running playlists for WLIO and its sister station WOHL.
In the event a playlist disruption affects one of these machines, the backup NControl activates and takes over the scheduling on the opposite server. Along with the smooth transition from the previous configuration, this redundancy has been a significant gain for WLIO. Ultimately, NControl and Terastore provide convenience for both operators and engineering personnel.
NCompass, NVerzion’s metadata management app, has also simplified the process of adding new show content for WLIO. NCompass also eliminates the need to edit individual files, particularly during seasonal programming updates, saving a great deal of time across four networks. User acceptability has been a great benefit, and the satellite recording feature within NTime, NVerzion’s event scheduling app, has been a big plus for WLIO.
Scheduling updates are also managed in-house, with no need to communicate with vendors each time a change occurs. In a 24-hour operation containing thousands of hours of content, customer support is vital where minutes of downtime can result in revenue loss. The system integration went well, with personalized support from NVerzion’s staff all along the way, particularly in the area of third-party routing and control configuration.
“The NVerzion team’s ability to break down and essentially describe their equipment’s complex functions allowed us to work around smaller issues without additional calls,” said Chad Rummel, Information Technology Manager for Your Hometown Stations/WLIO. “NVerzion’s team is able to convey operational features in a way that helps us to become more resilient,” he added. NVerzion is committed to product operation in ‘Your Hometown Stations/WLIO’s facility for the long term, with a strong customer service presence and commitment well into the future. The NVerzion equipment package was sold through Heartland Video Systems, who managed the system design, installation and integration of the NControl and TeraStore package.
“WLIO and ‘Your Hometown Stations’ is a great example of NVERZION’s loyalty to all our customer installed base. Understanding every detail from a customer allows us to provide better solutions and results,” said Reed Haslam, NVerzion’s director of sales.
To learn more about NVerzion’s Video Server and how it can streamline existing content record and playback operations, please visit https://www.nverzion.com.
About WLIO
WLIO virtual and VHF digital channel 8, is a dual NBC/Fox-affiliated television station in Lima, Ohio. Owned by Block Communications, it is a sister station to low-powered ABC/CBS affiliate WOHL Channel 35. Your Hometown Stations is the region’s leader for local news, weather, and sports, covering stories and events throughout West Central Ohio.
About NVerzion
NVerzion is a leading provider of cutting-edge broadcast automation, TV master control, and video server solutions that bring increased efficiency and cost savings to digital broadcasting and television stations. NVerzion enables broadcasters to control media content acquisition and distribution equipment, allowing intuitive operation, and taking the guesswork out of system implementation, along with worldwide training, service, and support.
