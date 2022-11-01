Parade Releases New Products to Further Improve Freight Brokerage Efficiency and the Bottom Line

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parade, the leader in capacity management software for freight brokers, announces the release of two new products that enable freight brokers to manage dedicated capacity with an intelligent waterfall tendering engine called “Cascade” and a capacity-based pricing engine called “Advantage”. Parade’s new product launch is accompanied by an update for all existing Parade customers to a new version of its web-based capacity workbench that further streamlines managing carrier relationships and covering loads.



These new products and updates seamlessly integrate with a freight brokerage’s transportation management System (“TMS”), enabling teams to quickly scale carrier sales operations and book more freight.

“Our team is focused on helping our freight brokerage partners leverage digital workflows with their teams to maximize capacity and develop carrier relationships,” said Anthony Sutardja, CEO and Co-Founder of Parade. “We are excited to see our customers unlock new growth with these innovations.”

Advantage is a capacity-based pricing tool that uses Parade’s capacity expertise and the industry-leading pricing benchmark to show brokerages where they have an advantage over their competition. Advantage is made to be used by freight brokers tasked with the tedious process of pricing truckload quotes in order to win more load volume and improve margins.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82c02bc3-b433-4a5e-9499-b2381444532d

Cascade allows brokers to design customized automation to prioritize carrier outreach for specific loads based on the lane, equipment type, and shipper. Cascade enables freight brokers to manage their core carriers with exclusive access to loads before being automatically matched with a freight broker’s broader carrier network. This tool saves reps’ time, improves carrier reuse to build strong carrier relationships, boosts the level of service to both shippers and carriers, and improves margins.

Advantage and Cascade are premium offerings available in Parade’s Capacity Management Plus Plan. Learn more by visiting www.parade.ai/demo.

About Parade

Parade is the leader in software for freight brokers, offering truckload capacity management that drives carrier access and digital transformation. Reimagine freight brokerage operations through transformational software workflows, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Parade partner ecosystem. Manage relationships efficiently, increase truckload capacity, and re-utilize carriers to find the right truck at the best price at the right time. Freight brokers grow profits with Parade by booking more loads, increasing operational efficiencies, and boosting productivity. Visit us online at Parade.ai.

Media contact for Parade:

pr@parade.ai