Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,307 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,582 in the last 365 days.

American Farmers and Ranchers Insurance Selects Betterview Property Intelligence Platform

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Farmers and Ranchers (AFR) Insurance, one of the largest and most respected rural insurance providers in the state of Oklahoma since 1905, today announced they have selected insurtech company Betterview to improve underwriting efficiency and reduce premium leakage.

As a provider of coverage for many rural and remote properties, AFR often struggles to obtain a clear, consistent view of real property condition. The company was looking for a way to improve their oversight, and to analyze and monitor risk across their entire book of properties, when they first became aware of Betterview.

“As the landscape of risk continues to change, insurance companies like ourselves need to evolve in order to remain competitive,” says Andy Jones, director of underwriting at AFR Insurance. “The geospatial insights on the Betterview platform give us a comprehensive understanding of real property risk, which can then be transformed into direct, strategic policy action. Another useful feature of the platform is the ability to monitor changes in property condition over time using historical imagery. This allows us to appropriately price risk at time of renewal without depending on costly physical inspections.”

Betterview is also excited about working with AFR Insurance. “Insurance companies often face difficulty in getting actionable property intelligence for their rural policies,” says David Tobias, co-founder and chief operations officer at Betterview. “Our platform fills in those gaps, empowering companies like American Farmers and Ranchers to stay up-to-date on real property condition, reduce premium leakage, and better protect homeowners, businesses, and communities.”

About Betterview: Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com

About American Farmers & Ranchers: AFR Insurance provides auto, home, farm and life insurance with an emphasis on quality products and exceptional customer service. Affiliated with Oklahoma Farmers Union, AFR was established in 1905 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City. AFR Insurance is available statewide and is recognized as a leading domestic insurance carrier in the state of Oklahoma. For more information, please visit www.afrmic.com


Media Contact:
Zach O’Leary
Betterview
zoleary@betterview.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

American Farmers and Ranchers Insurance Selects Betterview Property Intelligence Platform

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.