Unified Endpoint Management Market Will Rise at A CAGR of 32.6%; Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2028
The Unified Endpoint Management Market 2022 Industry Report makes available an exhaustive overview of product specification, technology, product type and more.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Unified Endpoint Management Market size is expected to reach US$ 38,708.84 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 32.6% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new research study conducted by The Insight Partners.
Unified endpoint management (UEM) tools offered by various companies allow customers to manage and secure all the servers, devices, and endpoints in an organization from a unified console. It is also a combination of several solutions, such as enterprise mobility management, mobile content management, mobile application management, mobile device management, and client management. Unified endpoint management solutions cover various platforms—such as Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and wear OS—across various devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones, tablets, and wearables. These solutions support all mobility use cases in organizations, from corporate-owned, purpose-built, or shared devices to BYOD devices. The key benefits of unified endpoint management solutions include endpoint management, user profile management, dashboards, reporting, mobile device management, and patching & endpoint security.
Click to Get Unified Endpoint Management Market Research Sample PDF Copy@ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006641/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., Ivanti, IBM Corporation and Zoho Corporation, are the top five market players operating in the unified endpoint management market. The listing/positioning of key players is derived by considering multiple parameters such as overall revenue, segment revenue, brand image, current unified endpoint management Solutions & service portfolio, R&D expenditure, customer/user base, geographic reach, new product/service launches, market initiatives, mergers & acquisitions, and other market-related activities. Microsoft Corporation, Ivanti, Citrix Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Zoho Corporation, Microland limited, Redpalm, Scalefusion, Stefanini and Tangoe are few other notable players that were studied during the market study. In addition to these players, multiple other leading global and regional market players, emerging companies, market disruptors and niche market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this study.
Report Scope and Market Segmentation
Market Size Value in: US$ 5,413.27 Million in 2021
Market Size Value by: US$ 38,708.84 Million by 2028
Growth Rate: CAGR of 32.6% from 2022 to 2028.
Forecast Period: 2022 to 2028
Base Year: 2021
Historic Years: Yes
Quantitative Units: Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD
Countries Covered: U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America
Technology developers play a crucial role in unified endpoint management market ecosystem as they continuously strive to be in line with end users’ requirements, software providers, and regulatory bodies to develop efficient solutions with the integration of the latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence. The rising demand for cloud-based solutions among SMEs is offering ample growth opportunities for unified endpoint management market players.
Global Unified Endpoint Management Market: Competition Analysis
With drastic change in consumer’s behaviour, firms, brands and value stakeholder in Unified Endpoint Management are curious to understand the implications for their products and services. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are
Microsoft Corporation
VMware, Inc
Ivanti
IBM Corporation
Zoho Corporation
…..
Most of the market initiatives were observed in North America region, which has a high potential for unified endpoint management solution providers. Few of the important market initiatives and product developments from the industry are mentioned below:
Year News
2022 The enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, announced that Endpoint Central, its Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) offering, has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape.
2022 Avanti collaborated with Absolute Software, a provider of self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions in order to give Absolute Resilience customers the ability to improve the health and resilience of Ivanti Neurons, hyper-automation platforms for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), through Absolute’s Application Persistence capabilities.
Global Unified Endpoint Management Market research report also provides the latest manufacturing data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity. The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, investigation and discussion of significant industry trends, market volume, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. Global Unified Endpoint Management Industry Market Research Report is providing exclusive vital statistics, information, data, trends and competitive landscape details.
Market Analysis by Types:
By Component (Solutions and Services)
By Deployment Type (Cloud Based and On-Premise), Platform (Desktop and Mobile)
By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises)
Market Analysis by End User:
End User (BFSI, Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Automotive and Transportation, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others)
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00006641/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
Definition and forecast parameters
Methodology and forecast parameters
Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Business trends
Regional trends
Product trends
End-use trends
Chapter 3: Unified Endpoint Management Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape
Vendor matrix
Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Unified Endpoint Management Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
Business Overview
Financial Data
Product Landscape
Strategic Outlook
SWOT Analysis
Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.
Top Related Reports and Get Sample:
Endpoint Security Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014571/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
Cognitive Security Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008427/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
Cyber security as a Service Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009175/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
Railway Cybersecurity Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007050/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
Contact Us:
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn