State Fair Legislative Advisory Committee meeting

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 6, 2022) — The State Fair Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (ET) in Room 233 at the Indiana State Capitol, 200 West Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204. To access the meeting virtually, use the information below. 

Indiana State Department of Agriculture invitation to join this Microsoft Teams meeting:

  • To join online click here
  • Call in: 1-317-552-1674
  • Meeting number (access code): 646 648 222 #

The State Fair Advisory Committee serves as a liaison between the State Fair Commission, Board and General Assembly and reviews policies affecting the activities of the State Fair. The committee also provides long range guidance for the State Fair Commission and State Fair Board and reviews various budgets. IC 15-13-6-4

###

AGENDA 

 

State Fair Legislative Advisory Committee

October 13, 2022

10:00AM – 1:00PM

Indiana Statehouse, Room 233

10:00AM           Report on the 2022 State Fair                                            Cindy Hoye, Ray Allison

11:00AM           Presentation on Future Plan for the State Fairgrouds  Cindy Hoye, Ray Allison

12:00PM           Report on 4-H Participation at the State Fair and County Fairs     Casey Mull

12:30PM           Public Comment and Legislative Discussion  

Members

Senator Jean Leising

Senator Brian Buchanan

Senator Jean Breaux

Senator Greg Taylor

Representative Bob Cherry

Representative Jerry Torr

Representative Shelia Klinker

Representative Gregory Porter

 

