State Fair Legislative Advisory Committee meeting
INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 6, 2022) — The State Fair Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (ET) in Room 233 at the Indiana State Capitol, 200 West Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204. To access the meeting virtually, use the information below.
Indiana State Department of Agriculture invitation to join this Microsoft Teams meeting:
- To join online click here
- Call in: 1-317-552-1674
- Meeting number (access code): 646 648 222 #
The State Fair Advisory Committee serves as a liaison between the State Fair Commission, Board and General Assembly and reviews policies affecting the activities of the State Fair. The committee also provides long range guidance for the State Fair Commission and State Fair Board and reviews various budgets. IC 15-13-6-4
###
AGENDA
State Fair Legislative Advisory Committee
October 13, 2022
10:00AM – 1:00PM
Indiana Statehouse, Room 233
10:00AM Report on the 2022 State Fair Cindy Hoye, Ray Allison
11:00AM Presentation on Future Plan for the State Fairgrouds Cindy Hoye, Ray Allison
12:00PM Report on 4-H Participation at the State Fair and County Fairs Casey Mull
12:30PM Public Comment and Legislative Discussion
Members
Senator Jean Leising
Senator Brian Buchanan
Senator Jean Breaux
Senator Greg Taylor
Representative Bob Cherry
Representative Jerry Torr
Representative Shelia Klinker
Representative Gregory Porter