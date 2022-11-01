State Soil Conservation Board meeting - 10.25

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 19, 2022) — The State Soil Conservation Board (SSCB) will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to Noon ET at the Indiana Soybean Alliance, 8425 Keystone Crossing #200, Indianapolis, Ind., 46240. To access the meeting virtually, use the call-in information below.

Indiana State Department of Agriculture invitation to join this Microsoft Teams meeting:

here To join the meeting online click

To call in: 1-317-552-1674

Meeting number (access code): 856 830 353#

The SSCB administers the Clean Water Indiana Fund, which is a water quality-related erosion and sediment reduction program. The SSCB also provides guidance and support to Indiana’s soil and water conservation district leaders as they assist local leadership in the protection of the state’s soil and water resources.

