Indiana FFA represented in National Officer Candidate Process

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 17, 2022) — Indiana FFA members have a lot to look forward to at the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo this month in Indianapolis. The organization looks for success of all 12,000 members but highlights the success of the 2022 Indiana FFA National Officer Candidate and the National Officer Nominating Committee Chairperson.

Derick Williams of the Union City FFA Chapter in Union City, Indiana, has been selected by Indiana FFA to represent the organization as its 2022 National Officer Candidate.

"I am so excited to watch Derick represent our great state on the National FFA stage," said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. "FFA is the pipeline for agriculture and a great youth development organization. These young leaders involved are sure to go far, and Derick is no exception."

Williams is the 21-year-old son of Erick and Georgiana Williams and is currently a student at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. Prior to college, he served as the 2020-2021 Indiana FFA State Reporter and the 2021 Indiana FFA National Officer Candidate. This is Williams seventh year as a member of the Union City FFA Chapter, under the leadership of Mr. Ron Smith and Mrs. Cindy Nunez.

“I hope to create a platform where members and advisors alike feel heard and appreciated,” said Williams about his goal while running for a position on the 2022-2023 National FFA Officer Team. “I want to use my officer engagements to bring excitement and energy back into our FFA work.”

Williams is one of 35 FFA members from across the nation that will vie for a spot on the six person National FFA Officer team. The process to be selected as a National FFA Officer is an arduous task of interviews with the National FFA Officer Nominating Committee.

"I know how hard Derick has prepared for this event and I sincerely thank him for all the hard work he has put into this process and the family members, educators, advisors and business professionals who have helped him along the way," said Bruce Kettler, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director. "The National FFA Officer Candidates must be well rounded individuals in FFA, agriculture, agriculture policy, future agriculture planning, world topics and many other issues. I know Derick will make Indiana proud."

Julia Hamblen of the Shelbyville FFA Chapter in Shelbyville, Indiana, has been designated as the 2022 National Officer Nominating Committee Chairperson by the current National FFA Officer Team. Hamblen is currently enrolled at Purdue University's College of Agriculture studying Agricultural Education. As a member of the nine person Nominating Committee, Hamblen will put in countless hours and play a pivotal role in nominating the 2022-2023 National FFA Officer Team.

“This is an experience that high school Julia dreamed of, but never thought of as a possibility, with my chapter starting in 2017,” Julia said about being selected as the Chairperson. “Yet, here we are, and that dream has become a reality.”

The roles of National Officer Candidate and National FFA Officer Nomination Committee are made available to a select few FFA members each year. Indiana FFA is proud of the youth leaders that are developed through its programming at the state and local level. The 95th National FFA Convention & Expo will be held in Indianapolis October 26 – 29, 2022. Williams and Hamblen will be joined by numerous Indiana FFA members competing in events and participating in leadership development and community service programs.

Visit www.ffa.org to learn more about the National FFA Organization or www.inffa.org to learn more about Indiana FFA.