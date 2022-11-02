Wencor MRO Facilities Achieve AS9110 Certification

PEACHTREE CITY , GEORGIA , USA , November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wencor, LLC, announces that seven of its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities have received ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) AS9110 certificates of registration. This represents a significant milestone in Wencor’s company-wide commitment to quality.

This certification places Absolute Aviation, Accessory Technologies, Aerospace Coatings International, Fortner Engineering, PHS Aviation, Silver Wings Aerospace, and Soundair Aviation Services in a select group of MRO facilities that have been independently certified to a quality management system going beyond FAA and EASA certification requirements. Wencor’s most recent MRO acquisition, Aviatron, Inc. (U.S.), will soon start the AS9110 certification process to join the high standards of Wencor’s other MROs.

AS9110 is the international standard for aviation quality management, developed by aerospace professionals to meet the specific requirements of aerospace maintenance organizations. AS9110 incorporates ISO9001, the international standard for quality management, specifying additional aviation and defense maintenance repair and overhaul industry requirements. ISO9001/AS9110-certified businesses demonstrate an unparalleled dedication to quality and customer satisfaction above and beyond the normal practice of uncertified organizations.

“AS9110 certification is a critical component to the future of our MROs and demonstrates our commitment to our customers and to the industry to be uncompromising in our quality requirements. We are proud of our MROs for the completion of this process and honored to promote this significant milestone to others,” said Pat McCarty, President, Wencor PMA and MRO.

More information about Wencor can be found on the company’s website at www.wencor.com and note that each certificate of registration contains an identified scope of applicability.

About Wencor

Wencor Group has been a trusted partner in aerospace and defense for over 60 years, offering CMM and DER repairs, PMA part solutions, and an extensive network of distribution lines to help make flights safer and more cost effective. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates; Wencor, Absolute Aviation Services, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Aerospace Coatings International, Aviatron, Inc. (US), Fortner Engineering, PHS/MWA Aviation Services, Silver Wings Aerospace, Soundair Aviation Services, ASC Industries and Kitco Defense. Wencor Group is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Alabama, California, Florida, New York, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Amsterdam, Singapore, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit wencor.com and follow Wencor on LinkedIn.