Antigua and Barbuda National Day

I would like to extend my congratulations to the government and people of Antigua and Barbuda on their 41st year of independence.

We thank Antigua and Barbuda for its close cooperation with the United States on regional security issues, to include countering narcotrafficking and reducing the flow of illicit arms. Our mutual legal assistance treaty has benefitted both of our countries, and we hope to continue working together to prevent crime before it happens, by increasing educational, economic and social opportunities for at-risk youth.

Antigua and Barbuda is on the front line of the climate crisis, and the United States is committed to elevating our cooperation to support climate adaptation and resilience and strengthen energy security with the urgency these challenges demand, through the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030).

I wish the people of Antigua and Barbuda a happy Independence Day and a prosperous year ahead.

