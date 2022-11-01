BuzzBallz Introduce Festive Eggnog Cocktails and Chillers for 2022 Holidays

/EIN News/ -- Carrollton, TX, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a successful 2021 launch, BuzzBallz Eggnog is returning for the 2022 holiday season with both wine and spirit-based variations. The spirit-based Cocktails and wine-based Chillers embody a classic eggnog taste, decadent and rich in vanilla flavor with familiar hints of cinnamon and nutmeg consumers expect from the highest quality eggnog. Both Cocktails and Chillers will be available nationally in major grocery chains for the upcoming holiday season.

The seasonal demand for eggnog is undeniable. According to Nielsen, Americans spent $185 million on eggnog in 2019 alone. Due to high holiday demand, various brands have experimented with different eggnog desserts, coffee creamers, dairy-free options and more. However, what has not been widely attempted is single-serve eggnog cocktails. This drink is often a large format bottle, containing at least five servings.

For a consumer who doesn’t plan to entertain holiday parties or commit to drinking a whole carton or bottle of eggnog, BuzzBallz Cocktails 200mL and BuzzBallz Chillers 187mL are the perfect single serving size beverage to easily enjoy.

“Eggnog is one of the most popular seasonal drinks of all time.” Merrilee Kick, CEO and founder of BuzzBallz, said. “Our Eggnog-flavored cocktails are one of the first single-serve options in our industry and will be perfect for holiday parties this year.”

The BuzzBallz Eggnog Chillers are back by popular demand and made with an orange wine base. The BuzzBallz Eggnog Cocktails are a new spirit-based creation using real rum along with fresh dairy cream and spices.

“We found most of the premade eggnog with alcohol to be somewhat harsh,” Charles Irvin, VP of R&D for BuzzBallz, said. “We played around quite a bit with different spice and cream ratios, but ultimately came up with cocktails that we thought made eggnog better.”

After last year’s limited market release of Eggnog Chillers, BuzzBallz Cocktails Eggnog and Chillers will both get a nationwide release for the 2022 holiday season.

“We are thrilled to introduce new eggnog cocktails for this holiday season. After such positive reception last year, we are confident we will see just as great success this year,” Kick said.

This seasonal flavor will join over a dozen other flavors in the BuzzBallz portfolio.

For more information, visit www.buzzballz.com

###

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery, winery and brewery in the state of Texas, which was founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick’s master’s degree thesis project. Since its inception, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. As the only joint distillery, winery and brewery in the US that is woman owned, this company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution nationwide and dozens of awards. The company’s mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world, made with high-quality ingredients. Learn more at: http://www.southern-champion.com/, www.uptowncocktails.com and www.buzzballz.com.

Attachment

Brady Bouldin BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion (972) 242-3777 brady.bouldin@southern-champion.com