Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,732 in the last 365 days.

Carbon Monoxide – The Silent Killer

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario’s annual Carbon Monoxide (CO) Awareness Week begins today as CO remains a leading cause of unintentional poisoning across the province.  Approximately 65% of all CO injuries and deaths in Ontario occur in homes and most, if not all, are preventable.  As a leading source of unintentional poisonings, CO incidents continue to contribute to substantial demands on health care services as well as annual financial impacts of approximately $2.6 billion1.

As Carbon Monoxide Week rolls out safety experts at the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) are speaking out about preventive measures to help prevent CO incidents in the home.

“While CO presents serious hazards, residents can essentially eliminate any potential harm by having fuel-burning appliances installed properly and inspected annually by a TSSA-registered contractor and by installing working CO alarms,” says Sam Sadeghi, Director, Fuels Safety, TSSA.

Take Action. Think Safe.

  • Have all fuel-burning appliances inspected annually through the services of a TSSA-registered fuel contractor

        - To find a TSSA-registered contractor near you use the Find A Registered Contractor Tool at cosafety.ca.

  • Install certified CO alarms in your home, regularly test them and replace in accordance with manufacturer’s instruction.

TSSA continues to partner with local fire and emergency services and other safety-minded organizations to deliver critical CO safety information to residents in communities across Ontario.

Attached is a carbon monoxide backgrounder.

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­

1.  Potential Lost, Potential for Change – The Cost of Injury in Canada 2021 Parachute Canada, BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit, Public Health Agency of Canada.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario’s public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization’s vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.

For more information on the Technical Standards and Safety Authority, please visit www.tssa.org.

Attachment 


Alexandra Campbell
Technical Standards & Safety Authority
416-734-6227
media@tssa.org

You just read:

Carbon Monoxide – The Silent Killer

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.