BLUETTI to Attend SEMA Show With Multiple Solar Innovations

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a market leader in the global renewable power station market, BLUETTI will attend the SEMA Show, popularly known as the industry's most anticipated in-person networking event that takes place on Nov. 1 - Nov. 4, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

BLUETTI has rounded up a wide range of product lineups for the show, covering everything from home backup power stations, portable solar generators, and expansion battery packs to solar panels.

Being the first modular model of BLUETTI, AC300 accepts four B300 expansion batteries for an overall capacity of 12,288Wh, satisfying power needs for days of outages or emergencies. The modular design of AC300 also makes it easier to carry each module individually rather than everything at once and replace any batteries if necessary.

Equipped with 2048Wh capacity and 2200W continuous output power, AC200MAX is quite capable of running most devices with a breeze. Moreover, it can optionally be expanded for a larger capacity by integrating with the B230 battery, a reliable power backup widely used in scenarios like off-grid DIY studios and RV trips.

While considering a power backup for an excursion or sudden blackouts, there's no denying the lineups have risen to dominate the position of portable power station, including AC200P, EB55, EB70S, and EB3A, which are long-loved by campers, van-lifers, and outdoor enthusiasts. Keep every device fully loaded even going further into the wild where utility power is unavailable.

Solar panels fundamentally alter how people access renewable energy while reducing their carbon footprint and environmental impact. An impressive MPPT controller is built-in to effectively make the most of the sunlight and convert it into ready-to-use power. To avoid high electricity bills during peak hours, people can optimize their energy consumption through the BLUETTI solar system.

Meet BLUETTI to unlock more solutions to a sustainable lifestyle.

Date: Nov. 1-4, 2022

Booth No.: North Hall 11619

Address: Las Vegas Convention Center

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.ca/.

Contact Information:

Amanda Yan

Integrated Marketing for BLUETTI

amanda@bluetti.com

+8615013559696



