Daniel Cloutier, a Veteran Sales Executive, Joins Brain Scientific as Chief Revenue Officer

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Brain Scientific ( OTCQB:BRSF ), a Florida-based medical device technology company, announces today that Daniel Cloutier is joining the company as its chief revenue officer (CRO) in a move that will help propel the company forward on its mission to revolutionize the medical industry.

Cloutier brings extensive experience and knowledge in sales strategy and global distribution. He founded LOK Corporation in 2011 after representing CAS Medical System (CASMED) for eight years as international sales director and launching the FORE-SIGHT cerebral oximetry internationally.



Cloutier will lead Brain Scientific’s sales and marketing strategy, leveraging his experience in direct and indirect sales channels and deep relationships across distributors, research institutions and regulators in the medical technology space.

“Daniel’s decades of leadership are crucial at this juncture for Brain Scientific to continue accelerating its path to revenue,” said Hassan Kotob, chairman and CEO of Brain Scientific. “With a growing number of opportunities and partners, Brain Scientific is poised for rapid growth in the immediate future.”

Cloutier is also an advisory council member of the Indian Business Organization for Global Investments, a member of the board of directors for the Independent Medical Specialty Dealers Association and Brain Scientific, and a former board member of NeuroFrance Implants and Luminor Medical Technologies. He received his education from HEC Montréal.

“I see huge potential in Brain Scientific’s technology and a clear path to making the company a dominant player in the medical industry,” Cloutier emphasized. “I’m excited to work with such a highly passionate team as the company continues delivering its products into the marketplace.”

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific ( brainscientific.com ) is a medical technology company with multiple patents and FDA-cleared products. Brain Scientific is committed to developing next-gen solutions that advance the future of neurodiagnostic and OEM medical devices. Brain Scientific has two product lines covering neurology and precision motion. The NeuroCap™ and NeuroEEG™ are smart neurological diagnostic devices that simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs. The Piezo Motion product line consists of ultra-efficient compact precision motors that will drive the next generation of medical devices. To learn more about Brain Scientific's corporate strategy, products or investor relations, please visit brainscientific.com .

