ConversionTeam Announces Company Rebranding with New Name and Website

The company is well-known for supporting ecommerce businesses with professional conversion optimization services.

AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConversionTeam is pleased to announce the company has rebranded with a new name and website.With over 14 years of experience in the industry, ConversionTeam provides conversion rate optimization (CRO) services for ecommerce companies of all sizes, from dropshippers with niche Shopify stores to $100MM+ internet 500 retailers. The company optimizes the user experience and design of ecommerce sites through testing, which results in improved revenues, customer satisfaction and acquisition, and website traffic. Currently, ConversionTeam offers two services for clients – its Hitlist Ecommerce CRO Audit and Iterate A/B Testing Program.In the company’s most recent news, ConversionTeam is excited to inform the public that it has successfully rebranded with a new name and website. ConversionTeam was started in 2008 as ConversionIQ and, since then, it has gone through iterations, but the core team has stayed the same.“With more than 14 years under our belts, one of our defining characteristics are the long-standing relationships we have developed with our clients and team members,” says President, Devon Cox.“Our new site includes The Needle Blog , which is a collection of case studies, articles, and points of view on CRO strategies and tactics. This free information is designed to help our clients continue to move their needle and see even greater success.”For more information about ConversionTeam, please visit https://www.conversionteam.com/ About ConversionTeamConversionTeam was founded by President, Devon Cox, a Conversion Rate Optimization expert with more than two decades of experience. Through the years, he has helped ecommerce businesses increase their revenues by over 20%, with some of his past clients including Orkin, Avery, and Legalshield.