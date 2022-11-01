365 Data Science Courses Free Until November 21

The unlimited access initiative presents a risk-free way to break into data science.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The online educational platform 365 Data Science launches the #21DaysFREE campaign and provides 100% free unlimited access to all content for three weeks. From November 1 to 21, you can take courses from renowned instructors and earn industry-recognized certificates.

About the Platform

365 Data Science has helped over 2 million students worldwide to learn data science and analytics and expand their job prospects.

The program offers an all-encompassing framework that caters to the needs of beginner and advanced data science professionals. They learn by doing with a myriad of exercises and real-world examples. Moreover, 365's new gamified platform makes the learning journey engaging and motivating.

"Starting a career in data science requires devotion and determination. Our mission is to give everyone a chance to get familiar with the field and help them succeed professionally," says Ned Krastev, CEO of 365 Data Science.

365's learning platform provides the opportunity to get familiar with the industry through courses like Introduction to Data and Data Science, Data Strategy, and Product Management for Data Science.

#21DaysFREE Campaign

From November 1 to 21, 365 Data Science unlocks all 195 hours of video lessons, 610+ practical exercises, career tracks, certificate exams, resume builder, and more.

The #21DaysFREE initiative provides a great opportunity to lay the foundations of a successful data science career and improve your machine learning skills with a myriad of applicable examples and practical exercises.

This isn't 365's first free initiative. The idea of providing unlimited access to all courses was born during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns.

"We felt it was the right time to open our platform," adds Ned. "We tried to help people who had lost their jobs or wanted to switch careers to make a transition into data science."

This drove unprecedented levels of engagement, which inspired the 365 team to turn it into a yearly endeavor. Their 2021 campaign, in just one month, generated 80,000 new students (aspiring data scientists and analytics specialists) from 200 countries, who viewed 7.5 million minutes of educational content and earned 35,000 certificates.

While 21 days is not enough to become a fully-fledged professional, the unlimited access initiative provides a risk-free way to familiarize yourself with the industry and lay the foundations of a successful career.

Join the program and start for free at https://365datascience.com/free-days-2022

