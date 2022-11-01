Township development: Community Developers reveal factors preventing township prosperity

Stock image of Soweto Township by township advertising South Africa.

Stock image of Soweto Township by township advertising South Africa.

Sandile Hlayisi conducting the Survey with Community Development Practitioners.

Sandile Hlayisi conducting the Survey with Community Development Practitioners.

Community Developers attending a community development workshop.

Community Developers attending a community development workshop.

A recent survey conducted from various sectors revealed factors that underlie issues related to the devastating township economy figures and prosperity.

Something has to be done to improve our townships.”
— Sandile Hlayisi
MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent survey conducted on over 300 community development practitioners from various sectors revealed factors that underlie issues related to the devastating township economy figures and prosperity. The independent survey conducted by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers since early 2022 showed that most community developers suffer from a lack of skills such as conflict management, communication, policy implementation, mediation, and more needed for the prosperity of their townships.

The survey based on L. Ron Hubbard’s survey technology was carried out over a span of several months. Was concluded recently on hundreds of practitioners who want to improve their communities were simply asked about the types of issues they are faced with when trying to develop their communities.

According to Currin (2020), South African townships remain as they were initially conceived, that is, spatially disconnected and alienated from mainstream economic activity. Asad Alam, the World Bank Group country director for South Africa, states that addressing the spatial inequalities reflected in townships is essential to improving the lives of its people. Subsequently, the township economy is currently attracting a great deal of policy interest in South Africa, primarily as a result of the persistence of concentrated poverty, unemployment and the lack of economic transformation since democracy, which is intrinsically linked to the historical of these areas. - MARCH 30, 2021 BY BONGANI -The Township Economy – Challenges and Opportunities

The survey now done by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers further narrows down the need for prosperous township economies.

Sandile Hlayisi, who headed the survey says “According to research, the highest number of unemployed youth is found in the townships. The drug epidemic, gender based violence, crime etc. are largely committed in townships. Something has to be done to improve our townships so we did this survey to find out exactly what is happening on the ground and the results were eye opening to say the least.”

“It is possible for townships to be successful. We must recognize the infinite opportunities for growth that exist and must assist them as much as we can if we are to have a prosperous country” added Hlayisi.

Township economy activists surveyed in South Africa stated uniformly that there is a lot of talent and value in our townships and they really want to cultivate it. However it is known they are going to need certain skills to fully tackle the issues happening there.

“I start facing challenges when I have to get the community to cooperate and work peacefully for the benefit of all. That is where the trouble is. There is so much conflict and we end up not getting anything done because no one likes being told what to do in the township,” said another community development practitioner who participated in the survey.

“We can talk all we want but how do we tackle all the social problems that our communities face and how do we give proper guidance when we are not trained on It.” said another community development specialist during the survey.

Organizations such as Afrika Tikkun, Family Tree Foundation, Scientology Volunteer Ministers, Choko 2 Five movement, and others are invested in creating sustainable livelihoods, and they all dream of powerful communities that are prospering and successful.

“We all know why townships were created but now it’s time to change the narrative. We can no longer afford to be victims. We have potential and it is time we change our communities.” Concluded Hlayisi.

Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

EMPOWERING COMMUNITIES FOR A BETTER SOCIETIES

You just read:

Township development: Community Developers reveal factors preventing township prosperity

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
Company/Organization
LinkDaddy®
1065 SW 8th St PMB 622
Miami, Florida, 33130
United States
+1 305-399-9423
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

LinkDaddy’s SEO Services help to rank your Video, Google Map Listing, Website & will Power Up your Citations, Niche Edits, Guest Posts, Social Listings, and other Mentions of your Business on the internet to help drive more Traffic and get you more Customers. We also have built a premium business directory called Near Me Business Directory which features 5 star businesses and our aim is to link Top businesses with in a given niche with qualified buyers in their city.

LinkDaddy

More From This Author
Phoenix residents Receive Quality Exterior Washing with United Power Washing
Midrand Churches and Police march together against gender-based violence and drug abuse
East Iowa Customers Find Designer Clothing & Accessories at Sashollie Boutique
View All Stories From This Author