Việt Nam considers ties with China a top priority: Party chief

VIETNAM, November 1 - BEIJING — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng had a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on Tuesday, affirming that Việt Nam attaches great importance to and places the development of ties with China as a top priority.

Offering congratulations on the success of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) as well as the great achievements the country has gained so far, the Party leader said he hoped the Party, State and people of China would successfully implement the Resolution of the congress.

Briefing Li on the outcomes of his talks with CPC General Secretary and State President Xi Jinping, he lauded the Chinese Government’s important contributions to the reinforcement and development of the relations between the two countries.

He suggested that with their important role, the two Governments direct ministries, sectors and agencies to successfully realise cooperation agreements reached between the two sides during this visit.

The leader highlighted that Việt Nam and China are close neighbours sharing a long-standing friendship and many similarities in political system and development path. The two Parties, countries and peoples had given each other priceless support and help during the past struggle for national independence and the current socialism building, he said, adding that Việt Nam had stayed persistent to the “One China” policy.

For his part, the Chinese Premier expressed his belief that the visit by the Vietnamese Party leader would contribute to promoting the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and China in a healthy, stable and sustainable manner in the new period.

Affirming that China attaches great importance to developing relations with Việt Nam, Li highlighted the similarities between the two countries.

He said he believed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) led by General Secretary Trọng, the Party, State and people of Việt Nam would successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th National Congress of the CPV as well as the country’s goals for 2030 and 2045.

At the meeting, the two sides shared delight at the positive and healthy growth of the relationship between the two Parties and countries over the years. They agreed that in the new development period of the two Parties and countries and amid the current international situation, the two sides should further strengthen cooperation in all fields, while maintaining high-level exchanges and contacts, fostering political trust, beefing up trade and investment collaboration, and creating a material foundation and motivation for the development of the bilateral partnership.

The two countries should also work together to ensure stable and sustainable development of trade ties, while strengthening cooperation in maintaining the stability of the supply chain, coordinating with each other and making full use of free trade agreements, and increasing the strategic connectivity to contribute to the post-pandemic recovery and development, they concurred.

They also agreed to enhance coordination at multilateral, regional and international forums, and work together to maintain peace and stability in the region. — VNS